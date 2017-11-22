A PCGS MS-65 1943-S Walking Liberty half dollar in a first-generation holder from 1986 with one of the earliest PCGS grading labels realized nearly five times at auction what the same coin in a modern slab would bring. This price spiked your interest, making it the week's most read post.

It’s that time again, time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1882 Morgan silver dollar stands out at Scotsman auction: The Proof 68 coin is among the finest Proof dollars of the date known and Scotsman wrote, “One can scarcely envision it being a technically better example.”

4. Chinese crowd clamors for Coin World medal at Beijing expo: Coin World issued a special medal to celebrate the publication’s first-time attendance at the Beijing International Coin Exposition. Just 500 pieces were made.

3. 1861 $10 demand note proves worthy of its name at Newman VIII auction: The 1861 $10 demand note payable at St. Louis received the top price in Newman VIII, the eighth auction from the collection of Eric P. Newman by Heritage.

2. Price for bundle of Chinese notes stuns observers at auction: Observers were shocked when a bundle of Chi’ing Dynasty 500-cash notes of 1854 sold in a recent auction for $219,000, on an estimate of $6,260.

1. 1943-S half dollar in first generation PCGS slab brings premium: A collector paid at auction five times the published value for a 1943-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 65.

