MS-67+ 1936 commemorative half dollar sells for less than $500

Both Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions hosted massive auctions at this year’s American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 11 to 15.

While six-figure rarities often capture headlines, the sheer volume of these auctions provide many opportunities for collectors to add coins to their collection at more reasonable price points.

Here is one of three coins we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis that sold for less than $500 and that each provide solid value for the money.

The Coin

1936-D Texas Independence Centennial commemorative half dollar, MS-67+

The Price

$493.50

The Story

This 1936-D Texas Independence Centennial half dollar is one of the finest known and is graded Mint State 67+ by Professional Coin Grading Service. PCGS has graded only around a dozen finer, with just 15 submissions at the MS-67+ grade level.

The late 1930s saw a proliferation of commemorative half dollars, and the Texas issue was a leading culprit, starting with the first issue in 1934 struck at the Philadelphia Mint. Issues from 1935 to 1938 were struck at the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints. In total, the U.S. Mint issued 13 date and Mint Mark combinations of the Texas commemorative half dollar. In 1936, 9,039 Texas half dollars were struck at the Denver Mint.

This example is lustrous and attractive, with some toning at the edges consistent with examples stored for some time in their original cardboard holders. The $493.50 that it sold for at Heritage’s 2015 ANA auction is roughly half of what another comparably graded example sold for in a June auction, and much less than the $3,995 that a PCGS MS-68 realized at a Heritage auction this past April.

