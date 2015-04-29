1933 Indian Head gold eagle a highlight of Heritage auction

The 1933 Indian Head gold $10 eagle is a great 20th century rarity, with a few dozen or so known. This example from Heritage’s CNS Platinum Night auction, graded PCGS MS-65 CAC, sold for $822,500. Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Here is the third of three coins that were among the highlights of Heritage Auctions' recent Platinum Night auction at the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Illinois.

While the Langbord family’s 1933 Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagles have been in the news recently, 1933 Indian Head gold $10 eagles are also rare and coveted. Nearly all examples from the mintage of 312,500 examples were melted, with an estimated 25 to 30 known today.

Most are in Mint State grades, as this issue did not see general circulation and most examples were obtained directly from the U.S. Mint. As Heritage notes:“The 1933 eagle is awarded the status of being the only gold issue of this date that even the most patient and well-funded collectors are currently able to obtain. Moreover, unlike the double eagle, which according to the government was never officially released in any quantity to the public, the legality of owning an example has never been questioned.”

The example in Heritage’s auction, graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 65, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, sold for $822,500.

