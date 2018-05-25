Foreground image by Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes; background image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

10 1933 Saint-Gaudens $20 gold eagles currently in storage at the Fort Knox Bullion Depository in Kentucky are safe from being destroyed by the U.S. Mint.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. PCGS warns of altered 1792 Washington copper cent: A 1792 Washington copper “cent” used to be holed, but isn’t any longer, PCGS warns about the deceptive alterations.

4. Lustrous Wartime Jefferson 5-cent coin tops $5,000 at Central States sale: A lustrous and colorful 1945-S Jefferson 5-cent coin graded PCGS MS-65 full steps with an unusually boldly defined Monticello sold for $5,280 on April 27.

3. Two-headed 2000-P Jefferson 5-cent coin error realizes $20,520 at Platinum Night: A potentially unique two-headed 2000-P Jefferson 5-cent coin sold for $20,520 at Heritage’s 2018 CSNS auction in Schaumburg, Illinois.

2. Monday Morning Brief for May 21, 2018: Another 1933 double eagle on Mint’s radar: Mint official reveals that the Mint knows the location of another 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, a coin the Mint says is illegal to own.

1. Mint officials know geographic location for another 1933 double eagle: Another U.S.-held 1933 Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagle is on the Mint’s radar, but Greg Weinman, the Mint’s senior legal counsel, said there are no current plans to have the Secret Service go after it.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter