This 1928 Winged Liberty Head dime graded Mint State 67+ full bands by Professional Coin Grading Service is among only five in this grade, while a sole MS-68 coin is the finest certified at PCGS.

Among the most beautiful coins in the Heritage sale was a 1928 Winged Liberty Head dime graded Mint State 67+ full bands by PCGS that sold for $9,600.

A newly discovered example of an 1854-O Coronet gold double eagle graded Extremely Fine 45 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. realized $204,000 and topped bidding at Heritage’s March 29 Premier Session of its Dallas U.S. Coin Auction. It was one of two dozen examples of this rare New Orleans Mint issue individually traced by Heritage in its catalog entry for the three-day auction that realized nearly $6.2 million.

But not all of the big prices were for large-sized, high-denomination coins. Here are three smaller coins in top grades that impressed bidders. Here is one of the coins that is small in size that still realized a big price.

The Lot:

1928 Winged Liberty Head dime, PCGS MS-67 full bands

The Price:

$9,600

The Story:

Among the most beautiful coins in the sale was this 1928 Winged Liberty Head dime — often called a “Mercury” dime — graded Mint State 67+ full bands by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $9,600. With a mintage approaching 20 million coins, the 1928 dime is a common issue, and fully struck examples (with accompanying fully split bands on the reverse) are often seen. The PCGS population thins in MS-67 with just 44 in this grade, with only five graded MS-67+ and a sole MS-68 coin that is the finest certified at PCGS.

Buy the book before the note? That’s right Wendell Wolka explains why investing in a library is essential for paper money collectors. Also in this issue, we check in on the progress being made in the battle against counterfeits.

Carrying both a plus grade and a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, it is certainly technically one of the finest known, but the toning makes it especially memorable. Heritage writes, “Vivid shades of emerald-green and lavender toning highlight the peripheries,” and the stunner sold for $9,600. The price represented a solid improvement of a comparably graded example that also had attractive, though heavier toning, that sold for $6,600 at a Heritage sale last year.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter