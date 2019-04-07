PCGS has graded none in MS-67 or finer, so the offered example is tied with two others as the finest known.

Silver dollars did well at Legend’s Regency Auction 31 on March 21 in Las Vegas, with a remarkable 1927-D Peace dollar graded Mint State 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. The coin soared past its $75,000 to $85,000 estimate, to realize $176,250.

PCGS has graded none in MS-67 or finer, so the offered example is tied with two others as the finest known. Legend notes, “Remarkable surfaces are a tough grader’s delight,” adding, “We do see a small frost break on the neck and tick which in our opinion are all that keep this piece from full MS67 designation.”

Legend predicted a world-record price for the dollar, writing, “If there ever was an MS67 PCGS CAC piece we can only imagine the total bidding war that would erupt sending it close to $250,000!” For comparison, a typical PCGS MS-66 example sold for $21,600 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ October 2018 Baltimore Auction.

Inside Coin World: New column, ‘Coin Shop Lottery,’ makes its debut: A new column makes its debut, and we look at a medal containing metal flown into space and explore a token with links to riots in Great Britain in the 1790s, all only in the April 22 “Coin World.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The silver dollars in the auction were led by a branch Mint Proof 1893-CC Morgan dollar graded PCGS Proof 65+ with a green CAC sticker that realized $305,500

Among other coins, a 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle graded Mint State 64+ by PCGS fell short of its $1 million high estimate when the CAC green-stickered stunner brought $822,000.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter