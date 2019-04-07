1927-D Peace dollar tops estimates in Legend auction
- Published: Apr 7, 2019, 5 AM
Silver dollars did well at Legend’s Regency Auction 31 on March 21 in Las Vegas, with a remarkable 1927-D Peace dollar graded Mint State 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. The coin soared past its $75,000 to $85,000 estimate, to realize $176,250.
PCGS has graded none in MS-67 or finer, so the offered example is tied with two others as the finest known. Legend notes, “Remarkable surfaces are a tough grader’s delight,” adding, “We do see a small frost break on the neck and tick which in our opinion are all that keep this piece from full MS67 designation.”
Legend predicted a world-record price for the dollar, writing, “If there ever was an MS67 PCGS CAC piece we can only imagine the total bidding war that would erupt sending it close to $250,000!” For comparison, a typical PCGS MS-66 example sold for $21,600 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ October 2018 Baltimore Auction.
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The silver dollars in the auction were led by a branch Mint Proof 1893-CC Morgan dollar graded PCGS Proof 65+ with a green CAC sticker that realized $305,500
Among other coins, a 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle graded Mint State 64+ by PCGS fell short of its $1 million high estimate when the CAC green-stickered stunner brought $822,000.
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