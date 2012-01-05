1920-S Saint Gaudens $20 offered at Pre-Long Beach

A scarce 1920-S Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle is among the Colonial coins and U.S. coins, patterns and paper money to be offered in Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers’ Pre-Long Beach Auction, Jan. 29 to 31, in Los Angeles.

The coin, Lot 1974, is graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service, with four of this issue graded higher, according to the PCGS Population Report.

Other scarce, high-grade Saint-Gaudens double eagles offered in the sale include 1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim, 1922-S, 1925-D, and 1925-S coins.

More than 3,000 lots will be offered during the three-day, five-session auction, conducted at the firm’s gallery at 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, Los Angeles. The sale features many gold coins from the estate of William H. and Beuelaress K. Helem.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing price of each lot won.

Visit www.goldbergcoins.com, write Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064, or telephone the firm at 310-551-2646 or toll free at 800-978-2646.

Some coin highlights:

1795 Washington Liberty and Security token, ASYLUM edge, Breen 1258 (Walter Breen’s Complete Encyclopedia of U.S. and Colonial Coins), Baker 2 (Medallic Portraits of Washington by W.S. Baker), Breen plate coin, Lot 30, PCGS Mint State 64 brown.

1864 Seated Liberty dollar pattern, aluminum, reeded edge, regular obverse and reverse designs, Judd 398 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Pollock 466 (United States Patterns and Related Issues by Andrew W. Pollock III), Lot 1046, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 66.

1870 Seated Liberty silver dollar pattern, aluminum, reeded edge, James B. Longacre’s unadopted designs, Judd 1018, Pollock 1153, Lot 1053, PCGS Proof 65 Cameo.

1856-S Indian Head gold dollar, Lot 1119, NGC MS-63.

1796 Capped Bust, With Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 1143, NGC MS-61.

1855-D Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 1209, PCGS MS-63, Certified Acceptance Corp. stickered.

1862-S Coronet quarter eagle, Lot 1217, PCGS MS-63+, CAC.

1911-D Indian Head quarter eagle, Lot 1292, PCGS MS-65.

1911-D Indian Head quarter eagle, Lot 1293, NGC MS-65.

1796 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves Below Eagle gold $10 eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), Lot 1740, NGC About Uncirculated, Details, Obverse Planchet Flaw.

1870-CC Coronet eagle, Lot 1747, PCGS Extremely Fine 45.

1903 Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 1919, NGC Proof 64.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim gold $20 double eagle, Lot 1946, PCGS MS-64.

1920-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 1974, PCGS MS-64.

1922-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 1981, NGC MS-65.

1925-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 2023, NGC MS-65.

1925-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 2024, NGC MS-65.

1798 Flowing Hair dollar, Bowers and Borckardt 120 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 2548, PCGS MS-64 PQ.

1799 Flowing Hair, Irregular Date dollar, BB-152, Lot 2550, PCGS MS-64, premium quality.

1802 Draped Bust dollar, BB-241, Lot 2563, PCGS MS-63, CAC.

1870-CC Seated Liberty half dollar, Lot 2578, PCGS MS-63. ¦