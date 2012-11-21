1918/7-D 5-cent coin realizes $195,500

A 1918/7-D Indian Head 5 cent coin, graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service, brought $195,500 at auction Nov. 15 in Baltimore.

The coin was among 4,324 lots offered in six public auction sessions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries Nov. 14 to 16 in conjunction with the Whitman Baltimore Coin and Collectibles Expo.

The coin is the second finest certified by PCGS. The doubled die overdate was not discovered until January of 1932 when noted numismatist Barney Bluestone published a report of an example, according to the auction lot description.

The sale brought preliminary, unaudited prices realized of $12.6 million. Stack’s Bowers officials did not disclose how many of the lots offered were sold.

The prices realized include the buyer’s fee added to the final hammer price of each lot won.

The buyer’s fee is 17.5 percent per lot; however, buyers who purchase an aggregate of $50,000 or more of hammer at any auction, will have a discounted buyer’s fee of 15 percent, minimum $15, added to all such purchases.

A 1797 Draped Bust, Reverse of 1797, Stems cent, cataloged as Sheldon 138 in Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon, graded PCGS Secure MS-65+ brown, brought $29,375.

A 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 101a (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), graded PCGS Very Fine 35, brought $28,788.

An 1808 Capped Draped Bust gold $2.50 quarter eagle, graded MS-61 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., brought $126,500. The coin is attributed as the BD-1 variety, as cataloged in Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther. It was among an original mintage of 2,710 coins.

After the 1808 production, no more quarter eagles were produced until 1821, when the Capped Head design was introduced. At that time, the coin’s diameter was reduced to 18.5 millimeters, from 20 millimeters.

Also bringing $126,500 was an 1879 Flowing Hair, Reeded Edge $4 Stella pattern, cataloged as Judd 1635 in United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd and edited by Q. David Bowers. The piece is graded PCGS Proof 62. A reported 15 examples were struck.

Among other highlights in the auction:

1851 silver 3-cent piece, PCGS Secure Proof 66, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. as exceptional for the grade, $172,500.

1799/8 Draped Bust, 15 Star Reverse dollar, Bolender 3 (United States Early Silver Dollars from 1794 to 1803 by M.H. Bolender), PCGS Secure MS-64, $120,750.

1898 Coronet gold $5 half eagle, PCGS Proof 67 Cameo, CAC, $92,000.

