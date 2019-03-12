On this 1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent piece graded MS-64+ with a green CAC sticker, the cataloger noted soft pastel toning, bold strike and satiny luster, while also identifying a small planchet imperfection on the Native American’s neck that potentially limited the grade.

The 7 is clearly seen under the 8 on this 1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent piece. One of the finest-known examples of the popular overdate, graded MS-64+ with a green CAC sticker, it sold for $99,000 on Feb. 28.

The unusual shape of the 7 under the 8 on a 1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin is a legend with collectors and can be seen even on low-grade examples.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered an extraordinary Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64+ representative with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $99,000 at its Feb. 28 Baltimore Rarities Night auction.

PCGS has graded just two in MS-64+ and another two in MS-65, one of which sold for $258,500 at Heritage back in 2013, making the Stack’s Bowers offering feel like a comparative bargain.

The cataloger praised the soft pastel toning, bold strike and satiny luster, while also identifying a small planchet imperfection on the Native American’s neck that potentially limited the grade.

David Lange explained the probable sequence of events that led to this error in his book The Complete Guide to Buffalo Nickels, explaining that the die used to strike the coins was hubbed with two different hubs, the first dated 1917 and the second dated 1918. At that time, available technology required several hubbing impressions to complete a die. It is also considered a doubled die because of being created with different hubs.

