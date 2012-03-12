1916 Indian, DDO 5c coin tops $103,000

Heritage Auctions’ March 8 and 9 sale in New York City included a 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, graded Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., that realized $103,627.65.

The coin was one of 1,379 lots of United States coins offered in two public floor sessions March 8 and 9.

Of the lots offered, 94.6 percent were reported sold, bringing total prices realized of $6,476,153. The prices realized include the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final hammer price of each lot sold.

The auction was held at the Ukrainian Institute of America at the Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion, 2 E. 79th St.

Some highlights:

1795 Liberty Cap, Jefferson Head, Plain Edge cent, Sheldon 80 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), once owned by John Work Garrett, NGC Very Fine 25, $184,000.

1857 Coronet cent, N-5 (United States Copper Cents 1816-1857 by Howard Newcomb), Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 65 red, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $57,500.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair II, PCGS Extremely Fine 45, CAC, $2,185.

1943-S Lincoln cent, PCGS MS-68, $3,220.

1990-S Lincoln, No S cent, in complete 1990-S Proof set in original packaging, $3,881.25.

1885 Coronet copper-nickel 3-cent coin, PCGS MS-65, $20,700.

1792 half disme, Judd 7 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), NGC Fine Details, Damaged, $51,750.

1805 Draped Bust, 4 Berries dime, John Reich 2 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), PCGS MS-66, CAC, $86,250.

1829 Capped Bust, Large 10 C. dime, JR-2, $24,150.

1874-CC Seated Liberty, No Arrows dime, NGC About Uncirculated 55, $44,562.50.

1942/1 Winged Liberty Head dime, PCGS MS-65 full bands, $40,250.

1870-CC Seated Liberty quarter dollar, NGC Very Good 8, CAC, $12,650.

1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar, PCGS MS-64, $26,450.

1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar, PCGS MS-63, CAC.

1852 Seated Liberty dollar, restrike, NGC Proof 64, $37,375.

1895 Morgan dollar, PCGS Proof 65, $60,375.

1882 Indian Head gold dollar, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo, $29,900.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, PCGS Secure AU-55, $43,125.

1855-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, NGC AU-55, $54,625.

1910 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, NGC Proof 65, $60,375. ¦