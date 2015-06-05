Proof 1915 Barber quarter with eye appeal brings $15,275

Heritage’s third sale of coins from the collection of Pennsylvania numismatist Gene Gardner took place in New York City on May 12 and realized $13.78 million. The total for the three sales now stands at more than $47 million with a final sale scheduled for October of Gardner’s duplicates. Heritage President Greg Rohan characterized the May 12 total as an “astounding figure even by Heritage’s own very high expectations for this magnificent collection.” Here are three Barber quarter dollars — a strength of the Gardner Collection — that found new owners at the May 12 sale.

The Coin

1915 Barber quarter, Proof 68 Star, $15,275

The Price

$15,275

The Story

Many of Gardner’s coins were purchased at auction in recent years, including this 1915 Barber quarter dollar graded Proof 68 ? by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that was last sold at Heritage’s Nov. 16, 2013, auction of Eric P. Newman’s collection where it brought $19,975.

At Gardner’s sale it sold for $15,275, still representing a strong price for this issue, of which 450 Proof pieces were produced. It features the lowest Proof production of the series and this is the only one of the five examples graded Proof 68 by NGC to carry an NGC ? designation signifying exceptional eye appeal. There are also three graded Proof 68 Cameo by NGC, including one with an NGC ?.

This example is characterized by beautiful toning in even, concentric circles as often seen on Newman’s silver Proof coins, and many of Gardner’s as well.

