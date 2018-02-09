A particular 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent set a record recently, though not in terms of price or grade. The coin, in fact, is a bit dusty and shows some toning. It is also on the planet Mars.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Rich, deep luster makes 1810 Capped Draped Bust gold $5 half eagle attractive: The Bass-Dannreuther 4 variety from the type collection of Heritage cataloger Dr. Jon Amato showed “vibrant reddish-gold color” and sold for $5,520.

4. Early American offers circa 1922 bronze George Washington Indian peace medal: A 76-millimeter bronze George Washington Indian peace medal produced circa 1922 is being offered in an Early American online auction closing Feb. 9.

3. Colorful MS-66 1881-S Morgan dollar flexes muscle at Las Vegas sale: The market for vibrant, rainbow toned Morgan silver dollars shows little sign of cooling off, as seen from this crisp 1881-S lot.

2. United States Mint has 12 authorized purchasers for bullion coin issues: The United States Mint currently has 12 vendors authorized to purchase U.S. gold, silver and platinum bullion coins.

1. What’s the condition of the 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent on Mars?: A 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent set a record recently, though not in terms of price or grade. The coin is dusty and has toning. It is also on the planet Mars.

