1909 Lincoln V.D.B cent went to Mars
- Published: Feb 9, 2018, 6 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Rich, deep luster makes 1810 Capped Draped Bust gold $5 half eagle attractive: The Bass-Dannreuther 4 variety from the type collection of Heritage cataloger Dr. Jon Amato showed “vibrant reddish-gold color” and sold for $5,520.
4. Early American offers circa 1922 bronze George Washington Indian peace medal: A 76-millimeter bronze George Washington Indian peace medal produced circa 1922 is being offered in an Early American online auction closing Feb. 9.
3. Colorful MS-66 1881-S Morgan dollar flexes muscle at Las Vegas sale: The market for vibrant, rainbow toned Morgan silver dollars shows little sign of cooling off, as seen from this crisp 1881-S lot.
2. United States Mint has 12 authorized purchasers for bullion coin issues: The United States Mint currently has 12 vendors authorized to purchase U.S. gold, silver and platinum bullion coins.
1. What’s the condition of the 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent on Mars?: A 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent set a record recently, though not in terms of price or grade. The coin is dusty and has toning. It is also on the planet Mars.
