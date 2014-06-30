1907 Indian Head Wire Rim No Periods gold eagle ready for auction

Heritage Auction's July 10 Premier Session at Summer FUN in Orlando, Fla., includes a 1907 Indian Head, Wire Rim, With Periods gold $10 eagle graded Professional Coin Grading Service Secure Mint State 64.

A 1907 Indian Head, Wire Rim, With Periods $10 gold eagle graded Professional Coin Grading Service Secure Mint State 64 is among the highlights in Heritage Auctions’ 1,940-lot sale July 10 to 11 in Orlando, Fla.

The auction is being held in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists Summer Convention at the Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse, 9800 International Drive.

Recent research, according to the Heritage auction lot description, has determined a net survival rate of 472 examples from a Philadelphia Mint production of some 542 coins.

The research indicates 500 coins were struck in August and September 1907, with another 42 struck between October and December of the same calendar year.

Of the overall production, roughly 90 percent constitute the Wire Rim, With Periods design, while the remainder are Rounded Rim, With Periods examples.

For more information on the sale, visit Heritage Auctions online, telephone 800-872-6467, or write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219.

Read more of Coin World's Summer FUN auction previews:

Want to stay current on this and other major coin conventions?