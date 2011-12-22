1907 High Relief double eagle sells for $43,125

This 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by PCGS sold at auction by Heritage Numismatic Auctions for $43,125 Dec. 9 in New York City.

A 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $43,125. The coin was one of 1,858 lots of United States coins offered in three public sessions Dec. 8 and 9 in New York City by Heritage Numismatic Auctions.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee was added to the final closing price of each lot won.

Of the lots offered, 1,674 lots, or 90.1 percent, were reported sold. Prices realized totaled $5,153,364.

Some highlights:

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Very Fine 20, $25,300.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), NGC About Uncirculated 55, $8,625.

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin, PCGS Very Good 10, $1,498.45.

1803 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dime, John Reich 4 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), NGC VF-25, $2,185.

1895-O Barber dime, NGC MS-65, $19,550.

1942/1 Winged Liberty Head dime, NGC AU-55, $1,006.25.

1896 Barber quarter dollar, PCGS Proof 68 Deep Cameo, CAC, $23,000.

1913-S Barber quarter dollar, NGC MS-67+, $46,000.

1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar, PCGS MS-64 full head, $23,000.

1795 Flowing Hair, 2 Leaves half dollar, Overton 124 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), NGC Fine 12, $2,094.15.

1795 Flowing Hair, Small Head half dollar, O-127, PCGS Fine 12, $3,737.50.

1873 Seated Liberty, No Arrows half dollar, PCGS MS-63, $25,300.

1889-CC Morgan dollar, PCGS AU-58, $16,100.

1893-S Morgan dollar, PCGS AU-50, $16,100.

1895 Morgan dollar, PCGS Proof 64, $44,562.50.

1805 Capped Bust, With Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), NGC MS-60, $25,300.

1911-D Indian Head quarter eagle, PCGS AU-58, $6,325.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, NGC AU-55, $37,950.

1803/2 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, gold $5 half eagle, BD-1, NGC EF-40, $6,325.

1911-D Indian Head half eagle, PCGS AU-58, $4,312.50.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim double eagle, NGC MS-65, $38,812.50.

1995-W American Eagle silver dollar, NGC Proof 70 Ultra Cameo, $10,350.

2006-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin, Reverse Proof, PCGS Proof 70, $3,450.

2009 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief gold $20 coin, NGC MS-70, $3,220. ¦