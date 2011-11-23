1907 double eagle rarity among highlights of Heritage

This 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by PCGS sold at auction by Heritage Numismatic Auctions for $43,125 Dec. 9 in New York City.

A 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service is among 1,858 lots of United States coins to be offered in three public sessions Dec. 8 and 9 in New York City by Heritage Numismatic Auctions.

The coin is Lot 4774 in the auction.

The auction will be held at the Ukrainian Institute of America at the Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion, 2 E. 79th St. in Manhattan.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing price of each lot won.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, Lot 3016, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Very Fine 20.

1873 Indian Head, Doubled LIBERTY, Closed 3 cent, Lot 3073, PCGS MS-63 brown.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Lot 3334, NGC About Uncirculated 55.

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin, Lot 3278, PCGS Very Good 10.

1803 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dime, John Reich 4 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), Lot 3363, NGC VF-25.

1895-O Barber dime, Lot 3393, NGC MS-65.

1942/1 Winged Liberty Head dime, Lot 3438, NGC AU-55.

1913-S Barber quarter dollar, Lot 3521, NGC MS-67+.

1795 Flowing Hair, 2 Leaves half dollar, Overton 124 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 3539, NGC Fine 12.

1795 Flowing Hair, Small Head half dollar, O-127, Lot 3544, PCGS Fine 12.

1795 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 27 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 3684, NGC Extremely Fine 45.

1895 Morgan dollar, Lot 4126, PCGS Proof 64.

1805 Capped Bust, With Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), Lot 4398, NGC MS-60.

1911-D Indian Head quarter eagle, Lot 4479, PCGS AU-58.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, Lot 4497, NGC AU-55.

1803/2 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, gold $5 half eagle, BD-1, Lot 4527, NGC EF-40.

1911-D Indian Head half eagle, Lot 4635, PCGS AU-58.

1885 Coronet double eagle, Lot 4771, PCGS Proof 65 Deep Cameo, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim double eagle, Lot 4775, NGC MS-65. ¦