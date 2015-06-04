1903-O Barber quarter in Gardner sale once belonged to Eliasberg

A 1903-O Barber quarter dollar formerly in the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. and considered the finest known sold for $32,900 at Heritage’s May 12 Gene Gardner auction by Heritage.

Heritage’s third sale of coins from the collection of Pennsylvania numismatist Gene Gardner took place in New York City on May 12 and realized $13.78 million. The total for the three sales now stands at more than $47 million with a final sale scheduled for October of Gardner’s duplicates. Heritage President Greg Rohan characterized the May 12 total as an “astounding figure even by Heritage’s own very high expectations for this magnificent collection.” Here are three Barber quarter dollars — a strength of the Gardner Collection — that found new owners at the May 12 sale.

The Coin

1903-O Barber quarter dollar, MS-67 CAC

The Price

$32,900

The Story

Several of Gardner’s quarter dollars were once in the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. and were previously offered in Bowers and Merena’s April 1997 auction of part of Eliasberg’s impressive collection.

This 1903-O Barber quarter dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker was purchased by John M. Clapp directly from the New Orleans Mint in October 1903. From there it went to Eliasberg, sold at Bowers and Merena’s 1997 auction, and then again sold at a 2005 Heritage auction for $24,150.

It is the sole finest example at PCGS with Numismatic Guaranty Corp. grading a single example in MS-66 with none finer. It is considered one of the rarest issues in the series in gem and finer grades. This example has handsome toning, described in the catalog as “intermingled tones of light gold, orange, sea-green, and dove-gray.” At the Gardner III auction it sold for $32,900.

