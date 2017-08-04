1900 Lafayette dollar collection in Rago Arts sale

Thracian or Scythian Greek gold stater, after 54 BC, obverse depicting a procession; on the reverse, an eagle, wreath and scepter; NGC NGC MS Strike 4/5, Surface 4/5; estimate $800 to $1,200

British gold guinea dated 1710 is attributed as KM-534 in the Standard Catalog of World Gold Coins by Thomas Michael and George Cuhaj.

Paper Money Guaranty graded this Series 1865 First National Bank of Frederick (Maryland) $1 national bank note Very Fine 30.

Double-headed Washington cent features portraits of George Washington on both sides, with WASHINGTON inscribed on the designated obverse and ONE CENT on the reverse.

Proof 1902 Coronet gold $10 eagle is graded NGC Proof 67. Only 113 Proofs dated 1902 are reported to have been struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Illustrated are the obverse and reverse of the 25 coins in the collection of 1900 Lafayette dollars.

The 1900 Lafayette dollar features portraits of George Washington and Gen. Lafayette on the obverse, with Lafayette on horseback on the reverse.

One of the highlights from the Rago Arts Aug. 24 sale is a collection of 25 1900 Lafayette dollars.

A collection of 25 1900 Lafayette silver dollars housed in a Capital Plastics holder highlights Rago Arts’ Aug. 24 auction of 470 lots of United States coins and paper money, and world and ancient coins.

Each lot in the sale will have a 17.5 percent buyer’s feeadded to the final hammer price.

The peak of Olympic gold coins: Another column in the August 14 weekly issue of Coin World also profiles a rubber token that promotes a commonplace object we all use.

The 25-coin collection has a combined estimate of $8,000 to $12,000. Each coin bears on its obverse the conjoined portraits, facing right, of George Washington and Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette, known more simply as Lafayette. Inscribed around is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and LAFAYETTE DOLLAR.

The reverse portrays Lafayette on horseback, similar to artist Paul Wayland Bartlett’s statue of Lafayette erected in Paris as a gift of the American people. The connection is made clear by the the inscription around the border: ERECTED BY THE YOUTH OF THE UNITED STATES IN HONOR OF GEN. LAFAYETTE, PARIS along with the date, 1900.

The dies for the commemorative silver dollars were executed by Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Charles E. Barber.

The Lafayette dollar’s recorded mintage is 32,026 coins.

Among other lots in the Aug. 24 sale:

??1902 Coronet gold $10 eagle, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 67, NGC-certified population of three in this grade, one higher. Its estimate is $50,000 to $100,000. Records indicate just 113 were struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

??1928 Hawaiian Sesquicentennial half dollar, Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 65. The estimate is $2,000 to $4,000.

??Undated (1783) doubled-headed Washington cent, NGC MS-62, brown. WASHINGTON is inscribed above the portrait on the obverse and ONE CENT above the portrait on the reverse. Pre-sale estimate: $1,800 to $2,200.

??Series 1865 First National Bank of Frederick (Maryland) $1 national bank note, Friedberg 380a (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Paper Money Guaranty Very Fine 30. Pre-sale estimate: $4,500 to $6,500.

??1710 British gold guinea, KM-534 (Standard Catalog of World Gold Coins by Thomas Michael and George Cuhaj), PCGS About Uncirculated 58. Pre-sale estimate: $3,000 to $5,000.

??Thracian or Scythian Greek gold stater, after 54 B.C., with obverse depicting a procession, while the reverse shows an eagle, wreath and scepter, NGC MS Strike 4/5, Surface 4/5. Pre-sale estimate: $800 to $1,200.