Dec 2, 2020, 10:15 AM
Market Analysis: Nearly perfect Proof 1899 Barber quarter dollarAn 1899 Barber quarter dollar from the Bob R. Simpson Collection graded Proof 69 Deep Cameo by PCGS is a great example of the beauty of 19th century silver Proof coins.
Dec 1, 2020, 14:16 PM
Twice as nice: continuing the conversation with Roger BurdetteJeff and Chris's conversation with Roger Burdette continues this week, focusing on Burdette's United States Pattern and Experimental Coinage of World War II. Chris shares what he's reading, and he and Jeff review an issue of Coin World published in 1992.
Nov 30, 2020, 12:00 PM
Market Analysis: 1872 Amazonian copper quarter dollarA PCGS Proof 66 red and brown 1872 Amazonian copper quarter dollar sold in Heritage’s Nov. 19 auction is a prime example of the quality of the pattern coins the Bob R. Simpson Collection.
Nov 30, 2020, 11:00 AM
E Pluribus Unum Collection offered in Stack’s Bowers salePart two of the diverse E Pluribus Unum Collection of Washingtonia and Colonial coins, including a Raleigh Plantation token and a Carolina Elephant token, realized over $1.1 million in Stack's Bowers' Nov. 11 auction.
Nov 30, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 30, 2020: Hold or sell?The lucky individuals who were successful in acquiring one of the 1,945 privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle End of World War II 75th Anniversary gold coins now face a decision: Hold or sell?
Nov 28, 2020, 10:26 AM
Janet Yellen likely pick to become next Treasury secretaryFormer chair of the Federal Reserve Board Janet Yellen is viewed as a strong candidate for the position of Treasury Secretary in the cabinet of President-elect Joe Biden.
Nov 28, 2020, 10:00 AM
Maryland American Innovation dollars go on sale Dec. 14Collectors can begin purchasing circulation-quality 2020 American Innovation, Maryland dollars in bags and rolls from the U.S. Mint Dec. 14. The innovation featured is the Hubble Space Telescope.
Nov 27, 2020, 18:00 PM
Market Analysis: Bob Simpson’s quarters lead Heritage auctionThe second part of the Bob R. Simpson Collection, in 279 lots, realized over eight million dollars Nov. 19, with an MS-67 1807 Draped Bust quarter dollar leading bidding at $630,000 in the Heritage auction.
Nov 27, 2020, 11:00 AM
Uncirculated gold American Eagle becomes latest item to sell outMost of the 7,000 available Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coins were sold on the first day of offering, making the product "Currently Unavailable" on the Mint's website.
Nov 27, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Valuable 1969-S Doubled Die Obverse cent foundA fortuitous find in a massive accumulation of cents sold to a coin dealer will reward a California collector handsomely, while strong sales continue for Mint products as the year winds down.
Nov 27, 2020, 08:30 AM
2020 Bush dollar, First Spouse medal set on sale Dec. 21The George H.W. and Barbara Bush 2020 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal set will go on sale Dec. 21 with a limited release of 10,000 units and no household order limit.
Nov 25, 2020, 16:00 PM
COVID-19 protocols ready for January FUN showOrganizers of the January 2021 FUN show in Orlando have established procedures to reduce risk to those wishing to attend the show despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov 24, 2020, 17:00 PM
Review panels agree on medal designs for two Hidden Figures honoreesThe CCAC and the CFA panels primarily agree on designs for medals honoring Dr. Christine Darden and Katherine Johnson, but suggest conflicting tweaks where wording repeats on obverse and reverse.
Nov 24, 2020, 15:24 PM
Congress approves Greg LeMond gold medalCongress approved a gold medal to honor cyclist Greg LeMond and the legislation awaits only a presidential signature.
Nov 24, 2020, 15:10 PM
PAN reports success with fall coin showThe Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists's COVID-19 protocol plan met approval of government and venue officials, allowing their annual fall show to successfully proceed with no ill effects.
Nov 24, 2020, 14:53 PM
Renaissance Man: Eid Mar aureus and Roger Burdette Part IJeff and Chris discuss the record-breaking sale of the recently-discovered, third known Eid Mar aureus and interview Roger Burdette about his three-volume series The Renaissance of American Coinage.
Nov 23, 2020, 07:59 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 23, 2020: Message welcome, butMint Director David J. Ryder’s Nov. 18 message to United States Mint customers about recent offerings was welcome. Now comes the hard part: Fixing the many problems with product offerings.
Nov 20, 2020, 12:00 PM
Market Analysis: Larry H. Miller’s Morgan dollars collection sellsStack's Bowers Galleries offered Larry H. Miller's collection of high-quality Morgan dollars, which drew substantial interest from bidders with top coins from the 1890s leading the sale.
Nov 20, 2020, 10:00 AM
1969-S DDO cent surfaces in hoard sold by a collectorA collector sold a large number of coins to a dealer, who discovered a valuable 1969-S DDO cent among them and the dealer returned the coin to the seller, telling him it had greater value.
Nov 20, 2020, 09:45 AM
Mayflower ‘sellout’ nearly complete for joint US, UK programsA joint program between the U.S. Mint and Britain's Royal Mint to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower has led to brisk sales of the gold Proof sets and silver products.
