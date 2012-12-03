1895 Morgan dollar realizes $105,750

Graded PCGS Proof 66 Cameo, this 1895 Morgan dollar realized $105,750 Nov. 30 in Houston during the Heritage Auctions public sale held in conjunction with the Money Show of the Southwest.

The coin was among more than 2,300 United States coins offered in the auction conducted in conjunction with the Money Show of the Southwest.

The final price realized for each coin sold at the auction includes the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee added to the closing hammer price on each lot.

The auction generated total prices realized of $7,725,923.58 for the public sessions, with 94.2 percent of the offered lots selling, according to Heritage officials.

Other auction highlights included an 1874 Haseltine restrike in copper from original Robert Lovett dies of the 1861 Confederate States of America cent. The piece sold for $70,500. It is graded PCGS Proof 65 red and brown, and is stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

An 1834 Classic Head, Crosslet 4 gold $5 half eagle, graded PCGS Mint State 62, sold for $23,500.

A 1929 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, graded PCGS MS-64, sold for $41,125.

An 1837 Feuchtwanger 3-cent token with the Eagle design in the auction is cataloged as the Low 119 variety in Hard Times Tokens by Lyman H. Low. Graded PCGS Specimen 65 with a CAC sticker, it sold for $29,375.

A 1925 Norse-American medal in gold, graded PCGS Proof 66 and bearing a CAC sticker, realized $64,625.

Some additional highlights:

1786 New York, Small Head, NON VI VIRTUTE VICI copper, Baker 13 (Medallic Portraits of Washington by W.S. Baker), PCGS Extremely Fine 40, stickered by CAC, $64,625.

1783 Chalmers, Long Worm shilling, Breen 1012 (Walter Breen’s Complete Encyclopedia of U.S. and Colonial Coins), PCGS About Uncirculated 58, CAC, $28,200.

1803 Draped Bust, Small Date, Large Fraction cent, Sheldon 260 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), PCGS AU-58, $9,400.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair 2, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. AU-50, $3,525.

1885 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, PCGS Mint State 66, $15,275.

1837 Seated Liberty, No Stars, Large Date dime, NGC MS-67, $18,800.

1842-O Seated Liberty, Small Date quarter dollar, NGC AU-53, $10,868.75.

1896 Barber quarter dollar, NGC MS-66, $49,937.50.

1795 Flowing Hair, Silver Plug dollar, Bolender 7 (United States Early Silver Dollars from 1794 to 1803 by M.H. Bolender), PCGS Very Fine 25, $18,800.

1878 Morgan, 7 Tail Feathers dollar, PCGS MS-66, CAC, $12,925.

1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, NGC MS-65, $41,125.

1870 Standard Silver dime pattern in aluminum, Judd 848 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), PCGS Secure Proof 66 Cameo, CAC, $5,875.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500. ¦