1895 Morgan dollar among Heritage highlights

An 1895 Morgan dollar graded Proof 66 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service is among the more than 2,300 lots of U.S. coins to be offered at public auction Nov. 29 and 30 in Houston by Heritage Auctions.

The highlighted coin, Lot 4397, will be offered in one of three public sessions in the auction to be conducted in conjunction with the Money Show of the Southwest. The show will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas. Details on the convention can be found online at http://themoneyshow.houstoncoinclub.org/.

Auction sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Central Time Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 29.

Other auction highlights include an 1874 Haseltine restrike in copper from original Robert Lovett dies of the 1861 Confederate States of America cent, Lot 3672, graded PCGS Proof 65 red and brown, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. An 1834 Classic Head, Crosslet 4 gold $5 half eagle in the auction, Lot 4920, is graded PCGS MS-62. A 1929 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, Lot 5306, is graded PCGS MS-64.

An 1837 Feuchtwanger 3-cent token with the Eagle design in the auction is cataloged as the Low 119 variety in Hard Times Tokens by Lyman H. Low. It is Lot 4630 and graded PCGS Specimen 65 with a CAC sticker.

A 1925 Norse-American medal in gold, Lot 4618, is graded PCGS Proof 66 and bears a CAC sticker.

Some additional highlights:

1786 New York, Small Head, NON VI VIRTUTE VICI copper, Baker 13 (Medallic Portraits of Washington by W.S. Baker), Lot 3035, PCGS Extremely Fine 40, stickered by CAC.

1783 Chalmers, Long Worm shilling, Breen 1012 (Walter Breen’s Complete Encyclopedia of U.S. and Colonial Coins), Lot 3062, PCGS About Uncirculated 58, CAC.

1803 Draped Bust, Small Date, Large Fraction cent, Sheldon 260 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 3135, PCGS AU-58.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair 2, Lot 3243, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. AU-50.

1885 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, Lot 3337, PCGS Mint State 66.

1837 Seated Liberty, No Stars, Large Date dime, Lot 3435, NGC MS-67.

1842-O Seated Liberty, Small Date quarter dollar, Lot 3507, NGC AU-53.

1896 Barber quarter dollar, Lot 3565, NGC MS-66.

1795 Flowing Hair, With Silver Plug, dollar, Bolender 7 (United States Early Silver Dollars from 1794 to 1803 by M.H. Bolender), Lot 3748, PCGS Very Fine 25.

1878 Morgan, 7 Tail Feathers Reverse dollar, Lot 4121, PCGS MS-66, CAC.

1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 4838, NGC MS-65.

1870 Standard Silver dime pattern in aluminum, Judd 848 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 4684, PCGS Secure Proof 66 Cameo, CAC.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500. ¦