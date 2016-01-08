1894-S Barber Dime goes for $1.7m: Something Social
- Published: Jan 8, 2016, 5 AM
Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach posted these images from the sale of the finest known 1894-S Barber dime that sold for a whopping $1.7 million at the FUN Convention on Jan. 7.
The masterful Bob Merrill hammers finest known 1894-S Barber dime for $1.7m congrats @HeritageAuction @CoinWorld ?????? pic.twitter.com/bl6AzAUdWH— Steve Roach (@RoachDotSteve) January 8, 2016
More on this rare Barber dime:
- Finest-known 1894-S Barber dime leads Heritage's FUN Platinum Night auction
- Finest-known 1894-S Barber dime realizes nearly $2 million in FUN sale
Keep reading about the FUN Convention:
- ANA sets School of Numismatics seminars for FUN 2016
- 30 years of PCGS slabs at 2016 FUN convention in Tampa
- Jay Cline’s Standing Liberty quarter dollars in January auction
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