1894-S Barber Dime goes for $1.7m: Something Social

Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach posted these images from the sale of the finest known 1894-S Barber dime that sold for a whopping $1.7 million at the FUN Convention on Jan. 7.

The masterful Bob Merrill hammers finest known 1894-S Barber dime for $1.7m congrats @HeritageAuction @CoinWorld ?????? pic.twitter.com/bl6AzAUdWH

More on this rare Barber dime:

Keep reading about the FUN Convention:

Follow Coin World on social media:

Have Something Social you think we might be interested in? Tweet it at us or post it on our Facebook wall!