US Coins
1894-S Barber Dime goes for $1.7m: Something Social
- Published: Jan 8, 2016, 5 AM
Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach posted these images from the sale of the finest known 1894-S Barber dime that sold for a whopping $1.7 million at the FUN Convention on Jan. 7.
The masterful Bob Merrill hammers finest known 1894-S Barber dime for $1.7m congrats @HeritageAuction @CoinWorld ?????? pic.twitter.com/bl6AzAUdWH— Steve Roach (@RoachDotSteve) January 8, 2016
More on this rare Barber dime:
- Finest-known 1894-S Barber dime leads Heritage's FUN Platinum Night auction
- Finest-known 1894-S Barber dime realizes nearly $2 million in FUN sale
