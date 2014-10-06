1893-S Morgan dollar tops $600,000 at auction

Graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., this 1893-S Morgan dollar, the key date to the Morgan dollar series, brought $646,250 at auction Oct. 2.

An 1893-S Morgan dollar once part of the famed collection of Baltimore numismatist Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. sold at public auction Oct. 2 by Legend Rare Coin Auctions for $646,250.

The price realized for the coin, graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., includes the 17.5 percent buyer's premium added to the final closing hammer price. LRCA's Regency IX sale was held in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only Show in Las Vegas.

The coin was one of five Morgan dollars from the Sunnywood/Simpson Collection that each brought prices realized of more than $100,000 in the LRCA sale.

For a complete list of prices realized from the 255-lot sale, visit the LRCA website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Roman coin find among largest hoards in Great Britain

Five sure-fire ways to make money in coins: Watch inflection points

U.S. Mint gets ready to launch four-coin Kennedy silver half dollar set on Oct. 28

Rare issue 1879-CC Morgan dollar in black GSA holder sold for $42,777: 'Buy the Holder' Market Analysis

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales from U.S. Mint more than double in September