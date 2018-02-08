An unusually colorful 1893-CC Morgan dollar graded MS-64 that also has a green CAC sticker realized $20,562.50 at Legend’s Jan. 25 sale.

A 1920 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $188,000, leading bidding at the Regency XXV Auction by Legend Rare Coin Auctions on Jan. 25. Next was the finest certified Proof 1852 Seated Liberty dollar graded PCGS Proof 65 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $129,250.

As always with Legend’s auctions, colorful coins attracted strong bids.

Legend’s Regency XXVI auction is scheduled for May 17 in New Orleans, followed by Regency XXVII in Las Vegas on July 26.

Here's one of the colorful lots that changed hands Jan. 25:

The Lot:

1893-CC Morgan dollar, MS-64, CAC Sticker

The Price:

$20,562.50

The Story:

It’s unusual to find an 1893-CC Morgan dollar with attractive, rich toning, so this one graded MS-64 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker is certainly an exception. At $20,562.50, its price well-exceeded the $12,000 to $14,000 that other, less colorful PCGS MS-64 examples have realized in recent auctions.

The issue is popular as the final Carson City Mint dollar, and most examples have heavy contact marks. While scarce in MS-64, it is a rarity any finer, with PCGS grading just 14 MS-65. Those can approach six-figure prices at auction, so buyers place a premium on nice MS-64 examples, including those with a green CAC sticker. Legend said that the present example offered “pretty cool” eye appeal and the vivid bands of emerald green, amethyst, magenta and gold across the obverse made it a particularly beautiful representative.

