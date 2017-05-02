This AU-58 1891 Coronet $20 double eagle, described as “a near-Mint coin with sharp motifs and satiny straw-gold luster,” having “no heavy abrasions,” “only light, scattered hairlines,” “trivial high-point friction,” and fields with “a hint of reflectivity when tilted beneath a light,” sold for $54,088.55 at Heritage’s April 4 Premier Session.

The About Uncirculated grade encompasses a wide range of coins. At the low end are AU-50 pieces that are just barely better than Extremely Fine, with weak luster and blah overall eye appeal. At the high-end are AU-58 coins that are often much more attractive than their low-end Mint State counterparts. The incentive for collectors to clean or otherwise attempt to improve AU-58 coins with the hope of getting them into an MS-61 or MS-62 holder is great, and collectors are increasingly willing to pay strong prices for high-end AU-58 pieces.

Here's one of three examples from Heritage’s April 4 to 6 auction in Dallas that we profile this week:

The Lot:

1891 Coronet double eagle, PCGS AU-58

The Price:

$54,088.55

The Story:

Among expensive coins, the 1891 Coronet double eagle doesn’t immediately spring to mind. Yet, with a low mintage of just 1,390 coins of which perhaps 100 are known today, it is a true rarity and Mint State examples are particularly coveted (and expensive).

This puts pressure on About Uncirculated representatives, such as this PCGS AU-58 coin that sold for $54,080.55.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Heritage writes, “Most examples of the issue known today survived by chance rather than via numismatic collections, resulting in the coins showing the abuse of circulation,” explaining, “The present example, a near-Mint coin with sharp motifs and satiny straw-gold luster, is an exception; no heavy abrasions are observed, and only light, scattered hairlines appear beneath a loupe to accompany trivial high-point friction.

’Numismatic Bookie’ tackles how an 1804 dollar appeared in a Budapest book before any were struck: Inside Coin World: This week, we find an 1804 dollar in a book two years before any of the coins were struck, a reader questions

The fields offer a hint of reflectivity when tilted beneath a light.” Prices have slowly increased over time and Heritage offered a comparably graded example in the summer of 2014 for $52,875.

Check back for more of these "close, but no cigar" graded rarities later in the week!