1883 Kingdom of Hawaii Proof silver $1 in Heritage Nov. 6 sale

Just 26 Proof 1883 Kingdom of Hawaii dollars were struck, and many of those are unaccounted for today. This one grades Proof 61.

Heritage Auctions will present nearly 5,000 lots at its upcoming U.S. coins Signature Auction Nov. 6 and 7 in Beverly Hills, Calif., with online sessions on Nov. 9 and 10.

The firm’s Premier Session on Nov. 6 features more than 600 high-end coins. Some of the standout rarities in the session include an 1889-CC Morgan dollar graded Mint State 61 by Professional Coin Grading Service, an 1895 Morgan dollar in PCGS Proof 64 Cameo, and a PCGS Proof 68 Deep Cameo 1900 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle.

The sale is particularly strong in silver dollars across many U.S. coin types. Here is one of the interesting dollars that will be crossing the auction block in Beverly Hills.

Rare Proof 1883 Hawaii Dollar

The silver coinage of the Kingdom of Hawaii remains popular with collectors because the coins were produced at the Philadelphia Mint and designed by Charles E. Barber. Although 1883 Hawaiian silver dollars were struck for circulation, most were melted, resulting in a net distribution of just 46,348 circulation strike issues.

In Proof the 1883 Hawaiian silver dollar is particularly magnificent and this one, graded Proof 61 by Professional Coin Grading Service, is from a Proof mintage of just 26 pieces. The lot description notes the exceptional detail on King Kalakaua’s hair, beard, and mustache.

The issue is rarely offered at auction, and one has to search several years back for a suitable auction comparable: a Proof 62 example that brought $18,975 at Ira & Larry Goldberg’s September 2009 Hawaii Collection auction.

The sale also offers an 1883 Hawaiian 12½-cent piece graded Proof 62 by PCGS, another exceptionally rare piece with a Proof mintage of just 20 pieces.