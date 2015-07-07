1883 Morgan dollar notable for its eye appeal sells for $49,937.50

Most Morgan silver dollars produced for circulation have had a tough life. They were stored in massive bags, often traveled long distances, and frequently were banged around. Add to that the design of the coin: Liberty’s flat cheeks, and broad fields that show all marks fairly clearly.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Mint State 65 and even MS-66 Morgan dollars. Mint State 67 examples are tougher to find, but a solid one can be found for $700 or so. In MS-68 the herd thins, and these survivors are rare.

The three included in this week's Market Analysis series are in MS-68+ and were sold in Legend’s June 25 Regency XII sale in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Coin

1883 Morgan dollar, MS-68+, CAC

The Price

$49,937

The Story

The 1883 Morgan dollar comes from a large mintage of 12,290,000 pieces, and even MS-67 examples aren’t particularly rare with Professional Coin Grading Service showing 115 submissions at this grade level and 10 at the MS-67+ level.

The Coronet Collection’s PCGS MS-68+ example with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade is the finest known. It sold for $49,937.50 at Legend’s June 25 auction. It is notable for its eye appeal, which the catalog describes as “a thick satiny luster” that “enhances original pale green/blue/purple/champagne colors that swirl over the obverse, while the reverse is a champagne/creamy white.”

A different, brilliant and untoned example graded PCGS MS-68 CAC sold for $34,615 at Heritage’s June 6, 2011, Florida United Numismatists auction.

