1879 Flowing Hair Stella realizes $146,625 at auction

This 1879 Flowing Hair Stella gold $4 pattern realized $146,625 at the Nov. 18 public auction in Baltimore. The pattern was graded Proof 64 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

An 1879 Flowing Hair Stella gold $4 pattern, graded Proof 64 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., realized $146,625 during Stack’s Bowers Galleries Nov. 15 to 18 auction in Baltimore.

The pattern is cataloged as Judd 1635 in United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers.

The five public sessions of 6,030 lots of U.S. coins, medals, tokens and paper money were held in conjunction with the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Total prices realized reached $13.2 million, with approximately 86 percent of the lots sold. The prices realized include the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

For more information, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries on the East Coast toll free at 800-566-2580 or on the West Coast at 800-458-4646. Email the firm at info@stacksbowers.com or visit the company’s website at www.stacksbowers.com.

Some highlights:

1652 Massachusetts Bay Colony Oak Tree shilling, Broad Planchet, Noe 9 (The Silver Coins of Massachusetts by Sydney P. Noe), Professional Coin Grading Service Very Fine 30, $4,887.50.

1751-C French Colonies sou marque, Caen Mint, Vlack 68 (Catalogue of Early American Coins by Robert Vlack), PCGS MS-64, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $3,450.

1877 Indian Head cent, PCGS MS-65 red and brown, CAC, $11,212.50.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair II cent, PCGS Extremely Fine 40, $1,667.50.

1864 Shield 2-cent coin, Small Motto, PCGS Proof 64+ red and brown, CAC, $97,750.

1856 silver 3-cent piece, PCGS Proof 65, CAC, $31,625.

1792 half disme, Judd 7, PCGS VF-25, CAC, $109,250.

1885 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, PCGS About Uncirculated 55, CAC, $2,300.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 1 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), NGC Fine 12, $2,587.50.

1796 Draped Bust dime, John Reich 1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), PCGS AU-53, CAC, $14,950.

1796 Draped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), PCGS EF-40, $46,000.

1806/5 Draped Bust quarter dollar, B-1, NGC MS-64, $60,375.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, PCGS Good 6, $5,290.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 101a (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), PCGS VF-35, $27,025.

1799 Draped Bust dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 161 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), BB Die State III, NGC MS-63, $37,375.

1866 Seated Liberty, With Motto dollar, PCGS Proof 65 Cameo, CAC, $25,300.

1877-S Trade dollar, PCGS MS-65, CAC, $14,375.

1892-S Morgan dollar, PCGS MS-62, $48,875.

1895 Morgan dollar, NGC Proof, AU Details, Scratches, $25,875.

1921 Morgan dollar, Chapman strike, PCGS Proof 64, $100,625.

1911-D Indian Head, Strong D quarter eagle, PCGS MS-64, CAC, $31,625.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, PCGS EF-45, $28,750.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-2, NGC MS-61, $74,750.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Knife Rim gold $20 double eagle, PCGS MS-65, $40,250.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Normal Rim double eagle, PCGS MS-62, $16,675.

1854 Kellogg & Co., Short Arrows pioneer gold $20 coin, Kagin 1b (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), NGC MS-62, $28,750.

1856-N Coronet gold 50-cent piece, California small denomination gold, octagonal, Breen-Gillio 916 (California Pioneer Fractional Gold by Walter Breen and Ronald Gillio), PCGS AU-53, $805.

1875 Indian Head gold 50-cent piece, California small denomination gold, octagonal, BG-947, PCGS MS-63, $2,415.

1920 Pilgrim Tercentenary half dollar die trials in lead, Judd A1920-1 and A1920-2, PCGS MS-61, $31,625.

Possibly unique, Vienna, Ill., Narragansett Bank, incomplete date (18xx) $2 obsolete note proof, choice Uncirculated, $8,625.

Series 1890 $20 Treasury note, Friedberg 374 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Paper Money Guaranty Choice Extremely Fine 45 Net, $12,650.

Lot of 100 1917 $1 United States note, Friedberg 39, original pack, original bands along with three replacement notes, Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated, $54,625. ¦