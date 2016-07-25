An 1878-S Trade dollar graded MS-66 with a green CAC sticker sold for $30,550, a bit more than it brought last year as part of the Gardner Collection auctions.

An 1878-S Trade dollar graded MS-66 with a green CAC sticker sold for $30,550, a bit more than it brought last year as part of the Gardner Collection auctions.

Heritage’s July 7 to 10 auctions held in conjunction with the summer Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando realized $6,583,780. The top lot was a 1915-S Panama Pacific International Exposition round gold $50 commemorative coin graded Mint State 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that brought $88,125.

This year marked the tenth installment of FUN’s summer show, which is smaller than its annual January show. Next year’s winter FUN show is set for Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 5 to 8, and the 2017 summer FUN is scheduled in Orlando, July 6 to 8.

Here is one of three coins from the sale we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Lot:

1878-S Trade dollar, MS-66, CAC

The Price:

$30,550

The Story:

Among the highlights in the 2016 summer FUN auction was a group of Trade dollars, including this 1878-S silver dollar graded Mint State 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $30,550.

Heritage described the beautifully toned Trade dollar as an ideal type coin since it is a common date within the series, even in Mint State grades, observing that this example “offers inherent and aesthetic advantages that make it a top-notch type coin.”

Last May it had previously been offered as part of the Gene Gardner Collection, where the handsome dollar — showing an even blend of sea-green, rose and gold coloration — realized $28,200. The collections of the Pennsylvania numismatist are considered among the finest groups of American silver coins ever assembled and were sold in a series of auctions held by Heritage in 2014 and 2015. Gene, who died July 16, will be remembered for his sharp eye and taste for beautiful, high-quality coins.

