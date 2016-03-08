'True Mint State' 1877 Indian Head gold $3 tops $70K
The D. Brent Pogue Collection is known for its strengths in 18th and early 19th century U.S. copper, silver and gold coins. His set of Indian Head gold $3 coins, struck between 1854 and 1889, is a bit of an outlier among his holdings.
At Part III of the Pogue Collection, offered in New York by Sotheby’s and Stack’s Bowers Galleries, coins from his gold $3 set, considered among the finest and most complete ever assembled (though missing the unique 1870-S coin currently held by the Harry Bass Foundation) sold for more than $2.6 million, exceeding the $1.985 million low estimate total.
Here is one of three coins from the set that we're breaking down in this week's Market Analysis:
The Coin:
1877 Indian Head gold $3 coin, MS-64+
The Price:
$70,500
The Story:
Most of the Pogue Collection’s Indian Head gold $3 coins were purchased by the collector as part of his purchase of the Great Lakes Collection in October 2005.
His 1877 Indian Head $3 coin was part of that collection. Graded Mint State 64+, it is the finest certified by Professional Coin Grading Service. Featuring prooflike surfaces with frosty devices and reflective fields, it also had deep orange-gold color that was especially rich on the obverse.
COIN VALUES: What your Indian Head gold $3 coin is worth
Only 1,468 examples were struck for circulation and today perhaps 100 are known, with less than a dozen that Stack’s Bowers calls “true Mint State.” Of these, most hover in the MS-60 to MS-62 range, making this one an exceptional survivor. It sold for $70,500, at the high end of the $50,000 to $70,000 estimate.
