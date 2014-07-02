1877 Dominican Republic 5-centavo coin part of Lissner Collection

In 1877, Scovill Manufacturing in Waterbury, Conn., produced three denominations of coins for the Dominican Republic, including this 5-centavo piece.

The following post is pulled from Coin World’s International page in the July 21 issue.

The story of world coinage struck at United States government Mint facilities is no secret, but lesser known may be the issues struck in the United States by private companies for use around the world.

Several highlights from the Richard Lissner Collection, which is being auctioned Aug. 1 and 2 in Chicago, illustrate the activity of private companies in supplying world coins in the absence of domestic mints.

Classical Numismatic Group, St. James’s Auctions and M. Louis Teller are jointly auctioning the Richard Lissner Collection of 2,900 coins in 2,200 lots, at the Chicago Marriot O’Hare. Every coin in the collection was submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. for grading and encapsulation.

Printed catalogs are available for purchase, or may be viewed at the firm’s website.

For more information, telephone the firm at 717-390-9194.

Coin World is highlighting three issues that combine condition, rarity and history. Below is the second.

1877 Dominican Republic 5-centavo coin struck in Connecticut



Scovill Manufacturing of Waterbury, Conn., produced blanks for minor coins for the U.S. Mint over a 40-year period until the Third Philadelphia Mint opened in 1901.

It also has a legacy for producing world coins, some 22 coins for 11 countries over about 40 years.

One of its earliest coinage commissions was the charge to produce 1-, 2½- and 5-centavo coins for the Dominican Republic in 1877. The coins are one-year types, meaning they were only issued for that one year with that design.

Lissner’s collection includes examples of the two higher denomination pieces.

The copper-nickel 5-centavo coin is graded MS-62 and is in “lightly toned Unc[irculated]” condition.

The 17-millimeter-diameter coin was nearly the same size as the Seated Liberty dime then circulating in the United States (which measures 17.91 millimeters in diameter).

The sparse design shows an open book with the nation’s constitution on the obverse and a wreath and denomination on the reverse.

The coin has an estimate of $125.



Read the other two pieces from the International page in the July 21 issue: