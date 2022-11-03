1875 Coronet gold $10 eagle exceeds $1 million in sale

An 1875 Coronet gold $10 eagle graded AU-53 by PCGS is one of 11 known examples and sold for a record-setting $1.02 million on Oct. 6.

Results at Heritage’s October Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Signature auction reached a total of $17,875,326.

Leading the way was an 1875 Coronet gold $10 eagle graded About Uncirculated 53 by Professional Coin Grading Service that brought $1.02 million, setting a record for the issue. The price far exceeded the $360,000 that another example graded PCGS AU-50 realized in February 2020. Heritage observed, “Clearly, collectors have become more aware of the elusive nature and potential value of this classic gold rarity.”

The record-setter came from the collection of Allan H. Goldman, a New York real estate investor who had a passion for numismatics alongside traveling, running and tennis. The offered example is the second-finest of 11 known, bested only by one graded PCGS AU-53+ with no Mint State survivors from the mintage of just 100 circulation strikes. There were an additional 20 Proof strikes struck for collectors from a distinct die pair, allowing researchers to differentiate impaired Proof eagles from the circulation strike examples.

Heritage wrote, “This coin exhibits only light wear on the strongly impressed design elements, with much interior detail still intact on Liberty’s hair and the eagle’s feathers,” recognizing “some chatter in the fields” along with some prooflike reflectivity in the protected areas.

Civil War 1863 Proof $10

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Another impressive coin from the series, selling for $144,000, was an 1863 Coronet eagle graded Proof 63 by PCGS that is from a mintage of just 30. The Proof strikes that year were all struck from a single die pair listed as JD-1 in John Dannreuther’s recent reference on Proof gold coins where he estimates 12 to 14 known today. The same reverse die was used to produce the Proof 1864 and 1865 issues while the obverse die struck gold and copper patterns for the denomination with a design stating GOD OUR TRUST on the reverse.

The date is also desirable since there were only 1,218 produced for circulation and Dannreuther believes that the obverse die was used for circulation strikes too, as part of cost-cutting measures at the Philadelphia Mint during the Civil War.

The subject Proof coin formed part of the collection of the Garrett family and originated as a component of a complete gold Proof set of the year. Heritage noted, “This impressive Select proof exhibits sharply detailed design elements throughout, and the pleasing peach-gold surfaces include deeply reflective fields that provide bold, if unacknowledged, cameo contrast with the frosty device,” recognizing, “Some tiny hairlines are evident in the fields on close inspection, and an amber alloy spot is located above ES in STATES, but no other mentionable distractions are evident.”

Other golden standouts from the second part of Heritage’s continued offering of the Goldman Collection included a duo of PCGS MS-64 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles dated 1931 and 1932 that realized $102,000 and $144,000 respectively, and a 1930-S Indian Head gold $10 eagle in Numismatic Guaranty Co. MS-64 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $87,000.

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