1873 store card myth debunked in Civil War Token Journal

In the spring issue of The Civil War Token Journal, the official publication of the Civil War Token Society, John Ostendorf writes that an 1873-dated store card likely was struck in 1873, and is not a mistakenly dated piece from the 1860s.

The copper piece, “good for one cent” at Mauck & Bradbury of Chesire, Ohio, may appear similar to other Civil War-era store cards, but Ostendorf writes that the Indian Head portrait on the token “bears no resemblance to any other Indian head token in the Civil War store card series.”

In other stories featured in the journal, Donald Erlenkotter writes on an 1862 Morgan L. Marshall store card, a large-size token for a variety store in Oswego, N.Y.; a Pulmonales token issued by Boston druggist Edward M. Skinner; and a J.U. Mingers issued single-variety store card for his Chicago saloon.

Cathryn Sutherlund adds a story about the four varieties of store cards issued by her great-great-grandfather, George Washington Goodell, a druggist in Corunna, Mich.

The Civil War Token Journal is published quarterly and features club news, mail-bid sales and classified ads.

