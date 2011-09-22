1870-CC Coronet gold double eagle sells for $243,500

An 1870-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle sold for $243,500 (including buyer’s fee), one of more than 400 lots offered in a Bonhams auction held Sept. 4 in Los Angeles.

The coin, in Extremely Fine condition, was once owned by the famed hotel and casino mogul Charles Mapes. It last sold at the Kreisburg-Schulman Auction of Feb. 16 to 18, 1961, at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

Paul Song, Bonhams’ director of the Rare Coins and Bank Notes department, said of the auction: “We are delighted with the result of the auction. Rare U.S. gold coins continued to bring exceptional prices. As well, the exceedingly rare gold medals at the end of the sale elicited excited eager bidders. The 1870-CC $20 Mapes coin was a truly a pleasant surprise as it realized almost 50 percent over its low estimate.”

The sale also featured a five-piece Panama Pacific International Exposition commemorative coin set in its original case of issue, featuring the 1915-S silver half dollar, silver dollar, gold dollar, gold quarter eagle, and round and octagonal gold $50 coins. The set sold for $142,875 including the buyer’s fee.

For more details about Bonhams, visit the firm’s website at www.bonhams.com/usa/home/, write the firm at 7601 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046, or telephone Bonhams at 323-850-7500.

Additional highlights:

1795 Flowing Hair half dime, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Extremely Fine 45, $4,680.

1801 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar, choice About Uncirculated, $5,850.

1870-CC Seated Liberty dollar, Professional Coin Grading Service About Uncirculated 53, $7,020.

1893 Morgan dollar, PCGS Mint State 63, $4,329.

1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Brilliant Uncirculated, $9,945.

1796 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle, NGC AU-50, $54,990.

1868-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle, choice Uncirculated, $16,380.

1871-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Very Fine to Extremely Fine, $21,060.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle, gem Brilliant Uncirculated, $46,800.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle, choice Brilliant Uncirculated, $25,740.

1851 Augustus Humbert pioneer gold $50 coin, octagonal, 880 thous., reeded edge, Very Fine to Extremely Fine, $22,230.

Gold [Theodore] Roosevelt Memorial Association Medal of Honor presented to Owen Wister, designed by James Earle Fraser, original leather embossed case of issue, $21,645. ¦