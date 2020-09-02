US Coins

Market Analysis: 1867 half dime graded MS-67 brings $20,400

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 2, 2020, 9 AM
Only 8,000 1867 Seated Liberty half dimes were struck. This one, graded MS-67 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, is the finest-certified at that service, and it sold for $20,400 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries Las Vegas sale.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

The top lot in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ auction of the Henry Collection of Seated Liberty half dimes was an 1867 Seated Liberty half dime graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $20,400.

The low mintage of just 8,000 pieces makes it the lowest circulation strike in the series.

This one is the finest-certified at PCGS with none finer. Stack’s Bowers wrote about the well-struck coin with prooflike surfaces, saying, “This is a beautifully toned coin, the peripheries ringed in iridescent reddish-orange patina that frames brilliant centers. An additional blush of cobalt blue toning adorns the right obverse border, further enhancing the eye appeal on that side of the coin.”

The issue seems to have not really circulated. The cataloger explains, “The limited mintage caught the eye of 19th century numismatists, who set aside enough coins that this issue is actually a bit more obtainable in lower Mint State grades than one might suspect,” before advising bidders, “This issue has always been, and remains a formidable condition rarity in Superb Gem Mint State.”

The price it realized in Las Vegas marked an improvement on the $14,100 it brought when offered at Heritage’s June 2014 sale of the Eugene H. Gardner Collection.

