Remarkable obverse and reverse toning is seen on this 1865 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 64+ Cameo and bearing a green CAC sticker that realized $17,037.50 in New Orleans.

An 1892-S Morgan dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service led bidding at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XXVI in New Orleans, bringing $193,875 as part of the auctioneer’s “Dollar Day” on May 16. While that dollar was essentially untoned, the auction also included some silver coins with much more varied hues, one of which appears here.

Legend said that the two-day auction, held in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only show, attracted the largest number of viewers, registrants and bidders in the auction firm’s history.

The Lot:

1865 Seated Liberty dollar, Proof 64+ Cameo, CAC sticker

The Price:

$17,037.50

The Story:

Another very pretty coin in Legend’s Regency XXVI auction was this 1865 Seated Liberty dollar graded PCGS Proof 64+ Cameo with a green sticker from Certified Acceptance Corp. that brought $17,037.50 on May 17. Legend excitedly noted, “Mother Nature and Monet teamed up to create the ultimate beautiful Proof Seated Dollar. The quality is extremely HIGH END!” The French Impressionist artist is well-known as a colorist and this obverse is framed in concentric circles of blue, magenta and violet toward champagne colored centers.

With a mintage of 500 Proof pieces, it is not a rare coin in an absolute sense, and typical Proof 64 Cameo examples have sold for $6,500 to $8,000 at auctions over the past few years.

Legend sold a different 1865 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 65 Cameo with a green CAC sticker for the same amount as the subject coin at its December 2015 Regency XV auction, but that coin lacked the dramatic “bulls eye” toning seen on the silver dollar sold by the firm on May 17.