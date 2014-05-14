1861 Coronet Paquet Reverse double eagle returns to auction

The PCGS MS-61 1861 Coronet, Paquet Reverse gold $20 double is one of only two examples extant from production at the Philadelphia Mint.

The last time an 1861 Coronet, Paquet Reverse gold $20 double crossed the auction block in 2006, the coin realized a record $1.61 million.

The coin, graded Mint State 61 by Professional Coin Grading Service and one of only two known examples, returns to the auction block during Heritage Auctions' portion of the Aug. 5 to 10 official auctions to be held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

The variety draws its name from U.S. Mint Assistant Engraver Anthony C. Paquet, who favored a font style characterized by tall, thick verticals and diagonals on the letters, with thin horizontals and serifs.

For more information, visit the Heritage website.