Original 1861 Confederate half dollar at auction
- Published: Sep 29, 2017, 6 AM
It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Symbolism on display in designs reviewed at latest CCAC meeting: Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee members expressed delight Sept. 19 at symbolic designs among proposals for the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.
4. One of the prettiest mid-century coins ever just realized $9,000: The 1945-S Walking Liberty half dollar saw a relatively high mintage of more than 10 million coins, but in very top grades it is a condition rarity in the series.
3. Numismatic community voices skepticism over 1894-S dime article: Numismatists mainly agree that a purported 1894-S Barber dime reported as a new discovery Sept. 17 in the Rapid City Journal in South Dakota is a reproduction.
2. Authorized purchasers buy 15,000 American Eagle palladium bullion coins: Authorized purchasers placed orders Sept. 25 with the Mint for 15,000 American Eagle 1-ounce palladium bullion coins, the first U.S. coin struck in the metal.
1. Original 1861 Confederate half dollar off market for eight decades to appear at auction for first time: The Eric P. Newman example from the four original 1861 Confederate half dollars will be auctioned in November.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform