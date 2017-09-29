After nearly eight decades off the numismatic market, an 1861 Confederate half dollar that is part of the Eric P. Newman Collection is headed to auction. News of the coin’s return to the market in November made waves in the digital world, making it the top post on Coin World this week.

It's that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Symbolism on display in designs reviewed at latest CCAC meeting: Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee members expressed delight Sept. 19 at symbolic designs among proposals for the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

4. One of the prettiest mid-century coins ever just realized $9,000: The 1945-S Walking Liberty half dollar saw a relatively high mintage of more than 10 million coins, but in very top grades it is a condition rarity in the series.

3. Numismatic community voices skepticism over 1894-S dime article: Numismatists mainly agree that a purported 1894-S Barber dime reported as a new discovery Sept. 17 in the Rapid City Journal in South Dakota is a reproduction.

2. Authorized purchasers buy 15,000 American Eagle palladium bullion coins: Authorized purchasers placed orders Sept. 25 with the Mint for 15,000 American Eagle 1-ounce palladium bullion coins, the first U.S. coin struck in the metal.

1. Original 1861 Confederate half dollar off market for eight decades to appear at auction for first time: The Eric P. Newman example from the four original 1861 Confederate half dollars will be auctioned in November.

