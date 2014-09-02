1861 Beauregard silver "dime" sells for nearly $13,000

An 1861-dated General Beauregard silver “dime” medalet sold for $12,870 at auction Aug. 31 by Bonhams. The piece is called a “dime” because of its similarity in diameter to the U.S. 10-cent coin.

The piece is referred to as a “dime” because its size, 17.7 millimeters, is similar to that of a U.S. 10-cent coin (17.9 millimeters) according to the catalog. The piece is graded Extremely Fine 45 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard was a Louisiana-born author, civil servant, politician, and the first prominent general for the Confederate States of America, according to the catalog.

“Our research shows this is one of the finest known examples as most have been holed or defaced in some way. Sharp details remain and there are no disturbing marks or other distractions on either side,” according to the catalog description.

The piece had a pre-sale estimate of $15,000 to $20,000. For more information about the auction visit the Bonham's website at www.Bonhams.com.