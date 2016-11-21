Lincoln 1860 ambrotype in Heritage sale

One of the most important 19th century political banners in collectors’ hands is this Horace Greeley banner from the 1872 presidential campaign.

The piece is one of 913 lots to be offered

The Lincoln ambrotype features the “Cooper Union” portrait of the future 16th president by photographer Mathew Brady.

The ambrotype was based on the wet plate collodion process invented by Frederick Scott Archer. Ambrotypes were deliberately underexposed negatives made by that process and optimized for viewing as positives instead. The process was introduced in the United States in the mid-19th century.

The piece offered was issued by George Clark & Co. from Boston for the 1860 presidential campaign, which sent Lincoln to the White House as the nation’s 16th president.

The piece measures 2.125 inches by 2.5 inches.

Cox and Roosevelt

Thje St. Louis Button Company produced the 0.875-inch color jugate button featuring the 1920 Democratic Party nominee for president, Ohio Gov. James M. Cox, a newspaper publisher, and his running mate, Franklin D. Roosevelt, who would seek and win his first of four elections for president in 1932.

An eagle and shield appear above the jugate portraits, with an American flag below, all against a background of sun rays.

This design was first introduced in the election of 1904, then resurrected for Theodore Roosevelt and Hiram Johnson in 1912, and again for the major party candidates of 1920.

Horace Greeley banner

Founder and editor of the New York Tribune, Horace Greeley was the Liberal Republican Party candidate for president in 1872.

Among the political campaign items issued for Greeley was a red, white and blue campaign banner with albumen photo and goldleaf trim.

It is considered by some in political item collecting as one of the most important 19th century political banners in collectors' hands. The banner is illustrated in Threads of History: Compilation of American History Recorded on Cloth by Herbert Ridgeway Collins and is the only portrait campaign textile listed by Collins.