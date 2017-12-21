The 1853 Seated Liberty, Arrows and Rays half dollar is one of the few coins in a popular subtype. The design tweaks identified a change in weight for the denomination.

In the last major auction of 2017, a beautifully toned 1795 Flowing Hair half dollar graded Mint State 62 by Professional Coin Grading Service brought $141,000, leading bidding at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Dec. 14, 2017, Regency XXIV auction in Las Vegas. The half dollar was previously offered at Heritage’s November 2013 auction of selections from the collection of legendary collector Eric P. Newman, where it sold for $129,250. It’s the second finest example of the Overton 119 die pair, and Legend remarked that it “has a lot going for it, ranking near the top of the condition census, a great pedigree, and high-end look.”

Here is another coin, one of three gorgeous, high-grade 19th century coins we present from the many that impressed bidders in the Regency XXIV sale.

The Lot:

1853 Seated Liberty, Arrows and Rays half dollar, PCGS MS-66, CAC Sticker

The Price:

$67,562.50

The Story:

The year 1853 saw the U.S. Mint reduce the weight of the half dollar from 13.36 grams to 12.44 grams. The addition of arrows at the date on the obverse and rays around the eagle on the reverse advertised this weight change to the public. The arrows stayed through 1855, although the rays were omitted after 1853.

The result is a popular subtype coin, the 1853 Seated Liberty, Arrows and Rays half dollar, which was struck at the Philadelphia and New Orleans Mints. Legend offered one of the finest, a Philadelphia Mint product graded Mint State 66 by PCGS and assigned a green sticker by Certified Acceptance Corp. indicating quality within the grade.

The lustrous 1853 Seated Liberty half dollar sold for $67,562.50, just a little shy of its estimate of $70,000 to $75,000, with Legend citing recent auction comparables at the $73,430 and $76,375 level in its description. Legend concluded, “If you collect the VERY BEST Mint State Seated Halves, or are building a top type set, this coin is worthy of your consideration.”