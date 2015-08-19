1847 Seated Liberty Half Dollar has varied past: Market Analysis

Newman’s 1847 Seated Liberty half dollar grading MS-63 CAC sold for $3,290 back in 2013, then resold at auction in 2015 for less than half that.

The various sales by Heritage Auctions of the collections of St. Louis numismatist Eric P. Newman started in 2013. The auctions are amazing for their breadth across different areas of U.S. numismatics, and their depth within many different series. With the vast number of Newman coins coming to market — especially with their special Numismatic Guaranty Corp. grading inserts — it’s inevitable that they will turn up again.

Here is one of three Coin World is profiling this week that sold at Heritage’s Newman auctions in 2013 and 2014 and that have since returned to market.

The Coin

1847 Seated Liberty half dollar, MS-63

The Price

$1,410

The Story

Here’s a coin that has had three wildly different transactions recently. Back in the mid-20th century, Newman purchased this coin as part of the Green estate for $7.50. When offered at Newman II in 2013, it was graded Mint State 63 by NGC with a green CAC sticker and it sold for a strong $3,290. It appeared at a Feb. 27, 2015, Heritage auction where it sold for a weak $1,410. Taking advantage of the low price, a buyer used Heritage’s “Make Offer to Owner” function and the buyer of the coin at the Feb. 27 sale accepted an offer of $2,100 on March 5.

Several other Seated Liberty half dollars from Newman’s collection have also seen some ups and downs (and then ups again) as they enter the secondary market. This one was typical of many of Newman’s Seated Liberty coins of the era, with cobalt-blue and gray color on semi-reflective fields.

