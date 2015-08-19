1847 Seated Liberty Half Dollar has varied past: Market Analysis
- Published: Aug 19, 2015, 7 AM
The various sales by Heritage Auctions of the collections of St. Louis numismatist Eric P. Newman started in 2013. The auctions are amazing for their breadth across different areas of U.S. numismatics, and their depth within many different series. With the vast number of Newman coins coming to market — especially with their special Numismatic Guaranty Corp. grading inserts — it’s inevitable that they will turn up again.
Here is one of three Coin World is profiling this week that sold at Heritage’s Newman auctions in 2013 and 2014 and that have since returned to market.
The Coin
1847 Seated Liberty half dollar, MS-63
The Price
$1,410
The Story
Here’s a coin that has had three wildly different transactions recently. Back in the mid-20th century, Newman purchased this coin as part of the Green estate for $7.50. When offered at Newman II in 2013, it was graded Mint State 63 by NGC with a green CAC sticker and it sold for a strong $3,290. It appeared at a Feb. 27, 2015, Heritage auction where it sold for a weak $1,410. Taking advantage of the low price, a buyer used Heritage’s “Make Offer to Owner” function and the buyer of the coin at the Feb. 27 sale accepted an offer of $2,100 on March 5.
Several other Seated Liberty half dollars from Newman’s collection have also seen some ups and downs (and then ups again) as they enter the secondary market. This one was typical of many of Newman’s Seated Liberty coins of the era, with cobalt-blue and gray color on semi-reflective fields.
Keep reading this Market Analysis:
1851-O Coronet $20 double eagle from Newman Collection resurfaces, sells for $17,625
1914 Indian Head 5-cent coin displays Philadelphia Mint's 'finely polished' Proof technique
More from CoinWorld.com:
Federal government to return millions of dollars in Liberty Dollars seized by authorities in 2007
Repeat performance: Collectors angry over Eisenhower sellout
Lucy Pickens was 'Queen of the Confederacy': Home Hobbyist
Top collection of Morgan dollars displayed at ANA World's Fair of Money: Something Social
Watch a $150,000 starting bid turn into a $400,000 final price: Something Social
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: What’s a 1907 Rolled Rim $10 coin?
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue