1836 Classic Head quarter eagle among top lots

An 1836 Classic Head, Head of 1837 gold $2.50 quarter eagle, graded Proof 66 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., realized $287,500 during Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 21 to 24 auction held in conjunction with the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Baltimore Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The coin was one of 5,750 lots offered in seven public auction sessions that included United States and world coins, and U.S. paper money.

The auction brought total prices realized of $16.2 million, which includes the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final hammer price of each lot won. Of the lots offered, 86.7 percent was reported sold.

The Rarities Night session, featuring 380 of the top lots in the auction, was the fourth session, held the evening of March 22.

Some Rarities Night highlights:

1792 half disme, Judd 7 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), NGC About Uncirculated 58, $212,750.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), NGC Mint State 66, $71,875.

1839-O Capped Bust half dollar, NGC Proof 63, $92,000.

1796 Capped Bust Right, No Stars on Obverse gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 2 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), NGC MS-62, $258,750.

1841 Coronet quarter eagle, Professional Coin Grading Service Extremely Fine 45, $105,800.

1848 Coronet, CAL. quarter eagle, NGC MS-64 ?, $115,000.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 1 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), NGC MS-64, $258,750.

1801 Capped Bust eagle, Taraszka 25, NGC MS-64, $83,375.

1862 Coronet eagle, NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo, $109,250.

1876-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle, PCGS Secure 64+, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $46,000.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim double eagle, NGC Proof 66, $69,000.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim, double eagle, PCGS MS-66, CAC, $74,750.

Other highlights:

1652 Massachusetts Bay Colony Pine Tree shilling, large planchet, Pellets at Trunk, Noe 1 (The Silver Coins of Massachusetts by Sydney P. Noe), PCGS EF-45, $12,650.

1776 Continental Currency dollar in pewter, CURENCY spelling, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency Coinage and Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), PCGS AU-58, CAC, $74,750.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair II, PCGS Secure MS-63 brown, CAC, $32,200.

Cut sheet of four Friedberg 232 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), 1899 $1 silver certificates, Serial Numbers R1R to R4R, PCGS Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality to Gem New 65 PPQ, $28,750.

1837 Martin Van Buren Indian peace medal, first size, first reverse, in silver, 75.4 millimeters, Julian IP-17 (Medals of the United States Mint: The First Century 1792-1892 by R.W. Julian), NGC Very Fine Details, $9,200. ¦