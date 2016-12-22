An AU-55 1818 Coronet cent with a rich ownership history that includes stints in several prestigious collections sold for $446.50 on Nov. 3.

Stack's Bowers Galleries offered Part III of The Twin Leaf Collection of United States Large Cents on Nov. 3 as part of its Baltimore Expo auctions.

The U.S. Mint started minting large cents for circulation in 1793 with three design types coined that year. Production would stop when no 1815-dated cents were struck and resume in 1816. Coronet cents dated between 1816 and 1839 are considered “Middle Date” while those from 1840 to 1857 are “Late Date.”

The November offering of 233 lots consisted of the collector’s duplicates, but there were many notable coins even in these extras. Here is the second of three we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis.

The Lot:

1818 Coronet Cent, About Uncirculated 55

The Price:

$446.50

The Story:

Many of the coins in the offering sold for less than $500, making the collection a great place for a collector to start. This 1818 Coronet cent graded About Uncirculated 55 by PCGS is perfect as a representative of the type, but also has a rich ownership history. The catalog provenance lists several noteworthy collections.

Originally traced to T.A. Quackenbush, it sold at an April 1943 Stack’s auction and then went to Willard C. Blaisdell via Del Bland. It spent time with Roy E. Naftzger Jr., trading to Dr. Robert J. Shalowitz and later to the famed Robinson S. Brown Jr., where it sold at Superior’s January 1996 auction of his collection.

Middle Date Coronet cent: John D. Wright, cataloger extraordinarie of the large cents of 1816 to 1839, writes that the series collectors refer to as the Middle Dates offers "more bang-for-the-buck than the ones either before (too many bucks) or after (not enough bang)." How much are Coronet cents worth?

The catalog describes its appearance as follows: “Heavily mottled tan, olive and deep mahogany surfaces with traces of violet and gold on the reverse that appear slightly unnatural. Glossy and sharp with good eye appeal nonetheless.”

The common variety, Newcomb 6 and Noyes Die State A/B (an early die state with sharp details), sold for $446.50. Those looking to learn more can join Early American Coppers, a collector organization focused on early American issues including half cents and large cents.

