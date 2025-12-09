1804 dollar reaches $6 million from Stack Collection sale

The previously unknown Class III 1804 dollar from the James A. Stack Sr. Collection was sold Dec. 9 for $6 million.

The previously unknown example of the Class III type of the 1804 dollar rocketed to $5 million during the first segment of the sale of the James A. Stack Sr. Collection on Dec. 9. With the 20% buyer’s fee, the selling price was an even $6 million.

The finest example known and the only 1804 to carry both CAC and CMQ stickers, it was graded Proof 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The coin came into the sale with bids all the way to $4.6 million. Auctioneer Chris Ortega guided the action until the coin hit the $5 million mark, where it stayed until the hammer fell.

No Class III 1804 dollar has sold at auction since 2020 and the last 1804 dollar of any type was offered in 2021.

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Despite extensive research of the few 1804 dollars made, no numismatic expert had any indication of this coin’s existence until the Stack Collection was consigned to Stack’s Bowers Galleries for sale.

Prior to the lot offering of the 1804 dollar, a new auction record was established for an 1800 Draped Bust dollar with the example from the Stack Collection selling for $264,000 with the buyer’s premium.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will offer more selections from the James A. Stack Sr. Collection on February 3, 2026.

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