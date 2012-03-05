1799/8 Draped Bust dollar among sale highlights

This PCGS Secure MS-64 1799/8 Draped Bust, 15-Star Reverse silver dollar will be offered at public auction March 22 in Baltimore.

A 1799/8 Draped Bust, 15 Star Reverse silver dollar graded Professional Coin Grading Service Secure Mint State 64 is one of the highlights among 5,750 lots of United States and world coins, and U.S. paper money, to be offered March 21 to 24 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in conjunction with the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Baltimore Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The variety is cataloged as Bowers-Borckardt 141 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt). The coin is Lot 4115 in the auction as part of the Rarities Night session.

The Rarities Night session, featuring 380 of the top lots in the auction, will be the fourth of seven floor sessions. Rarities Night is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Time March 22.

Some Rarities Night highlights:

1792 half disme, Judd 7 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 4051, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 58.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Lot 4052, NGC MS-66.

1839-O Capped Bust half dollar, Lot 4102, NGC Proof 63.

1796 Capped Bust Right, No Stars on Obverse gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 2 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), Lot 4258, NGC MS-62.

1836 Classic Head, Head of 1837 quarter eagle, Lot 4264, NGC Proof 66 Ultra Cameo.

1841 Coronet quarter eagle, Lot 4266, PCGS Extremely Fine 45.

1848 Coronet, CAL. quarter eagle, Lot 4269, NGC MS-64 ?.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves, gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 1 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), Lot 4328, NGC MS-64.

1801 Capped Bust eagle, Taraszka 25, Lot 4331, NGC MS-64.

1862 Coronet eagle, Lot 4335, NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo.

1876-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 4352, PCGS Secure 64+, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim double eagle, Lot 4359, NGC Proof 66.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim, double eagle, Lot 4364, PCGS MS-66, CAC.

Other highlights:

1652 Massachusetts Bay Colony Pine Tree shilling, large planchet, Pellets at Trunk, Noe 1 (The Silver Coins of Massachusetts by Sydney P. Noe), Lot 1008, PCGS EF-45.

1776 Continental Currency dollar in pewter, CURENCY spelling, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency Coinage and Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Lot 1039, PCGS AU-58, CAC.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair II, Lot 1511, PCGS Secure MS-63 brown, CAC.

1818/5 Capped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), Lot 3006, NGC MS-64.

1852 Seated Liberty dollar pattern, reeded edge, silver-plated copper, Judd 134, Lot 7094, NGC Proof, Plated.

Undated (1849) Salt Lake City, Utah Territory, countersigned and re-issued Kirtland Safety Society Anti-Banking $2 note, signed by Brigham Young, Lot 5252, PCGS Fine 15.

Cut sheet of four Friedberg 232 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), 1899 $1 silver certificates, Serial Numbers R1R to R4R, Lot 5526, PCGS Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality to Gem New 65 PPQ.

1837 Martin Van Buren Indian peace medal, first size, first reverse, in silver, 75.4 millimeters, Julian IP-17 (Medals of the United States Mint: The First Century 1792-1892 by R.W. Julian), Lot 311, NGC Very Fine Details. ¦