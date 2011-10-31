1798 eagle among Stack's Bowers Galleries sale highlights

The 6,030 lots of numismatic material to be offered Nov. 15 to 18 in Baltimore by Stack’s Bowers Galleries includes this NGC MS-62 1798 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse gold $5 half eagle.

A 1798 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse gold $5 half eagle, graded Mint State 62 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., is among the 6,030 lots of numismatic material to be offered in five public sessions Nov. 15 to 18 in Baltimore by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The auction is being held in conjunction with the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Listed as Lot 9443, the 1798 half eagle is attributed as the Bass-Dannreuther 5 variety (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther).

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

Some highlights:

1652 Massachusetts Bay Colony Oak Tree shilling, Broad Planchet, Noe 9 (The Silver Coins of Massachusetts by Sydney P. Noe), Lot 108, Professional Coin Grading Service Very Fine 30.

1751-C French Colonies sou marque, Caen Mint, Vlack 68 (Catalogue of Early American Coins by Robert Vlack), Lot 125, PCGS MS-64, CAC.

1877 Indian Head cent, Lot 472, PCGS MS-65 red and brown, CAC.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair II cent, Lot 632, PCGS Extremely Fine 40.

1885 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, Lot 895, PCGS About Uncirculated 55, CAC.

1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, Lot 940, PCGS AU-55.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 1 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Lot 1032, NGC Fine 12.

1796 Draped Bust dime, John Reich 1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), Lot 1092, PCGS AU-53, CAC.

1796 Draped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), Lot 2022, PCGS EF-40.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, Lot 2109, PCGS Good 6.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 101a (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 2229, PCGS VF-35.

1797 Draped Bust, 9 by 7 Stars, Small Letters dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 72 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 2569, PCGS EF-40.

1895 Morgan dollar, Lot 2996, NGC Proof, AU Details, Scratches.

1804 Capped Bust Right, 14 Star Reverse gold $2.50 quarter eagle, BD-2, Lot 9209, PCGS MS-62.

1848 Coronet, CAL. quarter eagle, Lot 9230, NGC AU Details, Repaired, Cleaned.

1911-D Indian Head, Strong D quarter eagle, Lot 9315, PCGS MS-64, CAC.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, Lot 9399, PCGS EF-45.

1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 Stella, Judd 1635 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 9439, NGC Proof 64 Cameo.

1795 Capped Bust Right, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-2, Lot 9440, NGC MS-61.

1834 Classic Head, Crosslet 4 half eagle, Lot 9457, NGC MS-62.

1909-O Indian Head half eagle, Lot 9623, NGC AU-55, CAC.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Knife Rim gold $20 double eagle, Lot 10005, PCGS MS-65.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Normal Rim double eagle, Lot 10012, PCGS MS-62.

1920-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 10072, NGC MS-63.

1999-P Anthony dollar struck on experimental planchet of 73 percent copper, 25 percent zinc and 2 percent nickel, Lot 1300, PCGS MS-66.

2007-W American Eagle 10th Anniversary Platinum set, two half-ounce platinum coins, Lot 1330, both coins are individually certified and encapsulated by PCGS as Proof 70 Deep Cameo and Reverse Proof 70.

1869 Seated Liberty quarter dollar pattern, Judd 739, Lot 9086, PCGS Proof 64 red and brown.

Undated, circa 1885 co-metallic gold and silver pattern, 23 millimeters, plain edge, produced in accordance with the standards for co-metallic coinage outlined in the 1885 Cometallism, Gold, Silver, & Paper Money, by Nicholas Veeder.

1854 Kellogg & Co., Short Arrows pioneer gold $20 coin, Kagin 1b (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), Lot 9126, NGC MS-62.

1856-N Coronet gold 50-cent piece, California small denomination gold, octagonal, Breen-Gillio 916 (California Pioneer Fractional Gold by Walter Breen and Ronald Gillio), Lot 10170, PCGS AU-53.

1875 octagonal Indian Head gold 50-cent piece, California small denomination gold, BG-947, Lot 10175, PCGS MS-63.

Possibly unique, Vienna, Ill., Narragansett Bank, no date (18xx) $2 obsolete note proof, Lot 7162, choice Uncirculated.

Series 1890 $20 Treasury note, Friedberg 374 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 7565, Paper Money Guaranty Choice Extremely Fine 45 Net. ¦