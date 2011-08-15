1798 Draped Bust dollar variety among Goldberg auction

A 1798 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Stars on Obverse dollar is among the Colonial and United States coins and U.S. paper money to be offered Sept. 4 to 6 in Los Angeles by Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers.

The coin, Lot 1472, is graded About Uncirculated 58 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. It is cataloged as Bowers-Borckardt 82 in Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt.

The auction will be conducted at the firm’s new offices and gallery at 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing price of each lot won.

Visit www.goldbergcoins.com, write Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064, or telephone the firm at 310-551-2646 or toll free at 800-978-2646.

Some coin highlights:

1798 Draped Bust, Style II Hair, Small 8 cent, Sheldon 187 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 559, NGC Mint State 65.

1856 Flying Eagle cent, Lot 664, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 62 Premium Quality.

1914-D Lincoln cent, Lot 786, NGC MS-65 red.

1796 Draped Bust dime, John Reich 1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), Lot 936, NGC About Uncirculated 58 PQ.

1895-O Barber dime, Lot 987, NGC MS-64.

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, Lot 1110, PCGS AU-50, CAC.

1921 Walking Liberty half dollar, Lot 1365, ANACS MS-64.

1864 Seated Liberty dollar, Lot 1492, NGC Proof 68.

1908 Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 1945, NGC Proof 67.

1869 Indian Head gold $3 coin, Lot 1992, NGC Proof 65 ultra cameo.

1875 Indian Head gold $3 coin, Lot 2001, PCGS Proof 60.

1807 Capped Bust gold $5 half eagle, Lot 2025, NGC MS-62.

1901 Coronet $5 half eagle, Lot 2049, PCGS Proof 66 deep cameo.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves Below Eagle gold $10 eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), Lot 2064, NGC AU Details, Obverse Planchet Flaw.

1932 Indian Head eagle, Lot 2119, NGC MS-67.

1866-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 2131, NGC AU-55.

1902 Coronet double eagle, Lot 2156, PCGS Proof 64 Cameo PQ.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, High Relief, Wire Rim double eagle, Lot 2184, PCGS MS-64, CAC.

1836 pattern gold dollar, Judd 67 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 1855, PCGS Proof 64 PQ.

1877 pattern half dollar, Judd 1515, Lot 1873, PCGS Proof 63 red and brown.

Some paper money highlights:

Series 1862 $1 United States note, Friedberg 16 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 1750, PCGS Currency Gem New 66 Premium Paper Quality.

Series 1923 $10 United States note, F-123, Lot 1790, Paper Money Guaranty Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Series 1880 $20 silver certificate, F-311, Lot 1804, PMG EF-40. ¦