1797 Draped Bust half dollar variety realizes $89,700 at

A 1797 Draped Bust half dollar variety, graded Extremely Fine 45 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., sold for $89,700 during Stack’s Bowers Galleries Sept. 14 to 16 auction in Philadelphia.

The coin is attributed as the Overton 101a variety in Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley.

The 3,896-lot auction was held in conjunction with the Whitman Philadelphia Coin & Collectibles Expo.

The auction brought preliminary total prices realized of $4.5 million, with 88.5 percent of the lots reported sold. The prices realized include the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

Some highlights:

1792 Washington Getz pattern “cent” in copper, Baker 25 (Medallic Portraits of Washington by W.S. Baker), plain edge, Professional Coin Grading Service Genuine, Very Fine Details, Surfaces Tooled, $9,775.

1776 Continental Currency dollar in pewter, currency spelling, Newman 2-C (1776 Continental Currency & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), NGC Mint State 64, $127,075.

1846 Coronet, Small Berries half cent, Second Restrike, Breen 3 (Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of United States Half Cents 1793-1857), PCGS Proof 64 brown, $8,050.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, america, Periods cent, Sheldon 4 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), VF-20, lightly smoothed (uncertified), $11,500.

1799 Draped Bust cent, S-189, PCGS Fine 12, $14,950.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair II, PCGS MS-62 brown, $15,525.

1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, PCGS MS-63 red and brown, $4,600.

1859 Seated Liberty dime, “transitional piece” with no united states of america inscription, Judd 233 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), NGC Proof 65, $18,975.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, PCGS Very Good 8, $9,487.50.

1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar, PCGS MS-63 full head, $16,675.

1798 Capped Bust, Close Date, 4 Berries gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), NGC About Uncirculated 58, $48,875.

1915-S Panama-Pacific International Exposition gold $50 coin, octagonal, PCGS MS-63, $74,750.

1780 Virginia Happy While United medal, silver, plain edge, Betts 570 (American Colonial History Illustrated by Contemporary Medals by C. Wyllys Betts), the only known surviving silver Virginia Happy While United medal issued by Thomas Jefferson in 1780 as Virginia’s governor, recent discovery piece, choice VF, $109,250.

1781 Nathanael Greene at Eutaw Springs medal, Betts 597, bronze, with documents from Continental Congress on its presentation, the Lt. Col. Lewis Morris specimen, choice AU, $86,250.

1838 Am I Not A Man And A Brother Hard Times token, Low 54A (Hard Times Tokens by Lyman H. Low), copper, new discovery, only fourth example known to exist, NGC Fine Details – Environmental Damage, $37,950.

Series 1869 $2 legal tender note, Friedberg 42 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Paper Money Guaranty Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality, $15,525.

Series 1869 $5 legal tender note, F-64, PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, $6,612.50.

Series 1899 $5 silver certificate, star replacement note, F-279, PCGS Currency Extremely Fine 45 Premium Paper Quality, $7,475. ¦