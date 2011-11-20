1796 Draped Bust quarter dollar brings $161,000 at

Graded Mint State 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service, this 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle quarter dollar brought $161,000 at auction Nov. 8 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The quarter dollar variety is cataloged as Browning 2 in Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning.

The coin was one of 1,559 lots of U.S., Colonial, pioneer and pattern coins offered at public auction at Heritage’s satellite gallery at 9478 Olympic Blvd., Beverly Hills, Calif.

Of the lots offered, 1,438, or 92.2 percent, were reported sold, bringing total prices for the floor sessions to $5,959,312.04. A 15 percent buyer’s fee was added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

Some highlights:

1776 Continental Currency dollar in pewter, CURENCY spelling, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Professional Coin Grading Service Very Fine 25, $20,700.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERI. cent, Sheldon 1 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), PCGS Very Good 10, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $13,225.

1811/0 Classic Head cent, S-286, PCGS About Uncirculated 50, $11,500.

1914-D Lincoln cent, NGC Mint State 64 red, $5,462.50.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair 2, PCGS AU-53, $4,312.50.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), NGC AU-58, $11,270.

1796 Draped Bust dime, John Reich 1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), early die state with no rim cud, ANACS Very Fine Details, Corroded, Tooled, $2,990.

1895-O Barber dime, PCGS MS-64, $11,500.

1901-S Barber dime, NGC MS-65, $3,737.50.

1913-S Barber dime, PCGS MS-66, CAC, $3,737.50.

1916-D Winged Liberty Head dime, PCGS MS-65 full bands, $36,225.

1942/1-D Winged Liberty Head dime, PCGS MS-64 full bands, CAC, $8,912.50.

1876 Seated Liberty 20-cent coin, PCGS Secure MS-67, CAC, $41,400.

1884 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, NGC Proof 68, CAC, $14,375.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, NGC Fine 12, $14,950.

1892-O Barber, Micro O half dollar, PCGS Good 6, CAC, $4,887.50

1795 Flowing Hair, 3 Leaves dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 27 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), NGC AU-55, $18,400.

1871-CC Seated Liberty dollar, PCGS Extremely Fine 45, $23,000.

1895 Morgan dollar, NGC Proof 64 Cameo, CAC, $48,875.

2000-P Sacagawea dollar, “Cheerios” pre-production strike, PCGS MS-67, with “Cheerios” cent, PCGS MS-65 red, $4,312.50.

1995-W American Eagle silver dollar, PCGS Proof 69 Deep Cameo, $2,990.

1856 Indian Head, Slanted 5 gold dollar, NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo, $48,875.

1839-O Classic Head, Low Date, Close Fraction, Mint mark on Obverse quarter eagle, NGC MS-63, CAC, $26,450.

1911-D Indian Head, Strong D quarter eagle, PCGS MS-63, $17,250.

1798 Capped Bust, Large 8, Heraldic Eagle, 13 Star Reverse gold $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 5 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), PCGS Extremely Fine 40, $8,050.

1801 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $10 eagle, BD-2, PCGS MS-62, CAC, $37,375.

1930-S Indian Head eagle, PCGS MS-64, $46,012.65.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals gold $20 double eagle, NGC Proof 63, $27,600.

1872 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle pattern struck in aluminum, Judd 1234 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), PCGS Proof 63, $15,525.

1851 Augustus Humbert, Lettered Edge, 887 THOUS., 50 reverse $50 pioneer gold slug, Kagin 4 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin ), NGC AU Details, Reverse Rim Filed, $80,500.

1852 United States Assay Office of Gold, 887 THOUS $50 pioneer gold slug, K-13, PCGS AU-55, $51,750. ¦