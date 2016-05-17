Despite issues, 1796 Draped Bust half brings $42,300
- Published: May 17, 2016, 8 AM
The Very Fine grade has the widest range of numerical grades in the 1 to 70 Sheldon scale that serves as the basis for grading coins today. Grades can range from Very Fine 20 to 35, with the next grade being Extremely Fine 40. It’s a tricky grade in today’s marketplace: well-circulated, but not entry-point; nicely detailed, but with virtually no luster. Here are three Very Fine coins that sold at Heritage’s recent Central States Numismatic Society auction in Schaumburg, Ill.
The Coin:
1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollar, Very Fine Details, Plugged and Tooled
The Price:
$42,300
The Story:
The Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollars of 1796 and 1797 represent the rarest silver U.S. type coin with a total mintage of just 3,918 pieces, of which around 300 are known today. Despite the issue’s longtime rarity, unrecorded examples occasionally turn up.
COIN VALUES: How much is your 1796 Draped Bust half dollar worth?
Jon Amato’s 2012 book The Draped Bust Half Dollars of 1796–1797 listed all then-known examples, and the one offered at CSNS, graded Very Fine details, Plugged and Tooled, by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., is a new discovery since the book’s publication. It has Very Fine details, but a hole at 12 o’clock relative to the obverse has been plugged, with details re-engraved accordingly. It is the 16 Obverse Stars variety (another 1796 half dollar variety has 15 obverse stars) and the obverse shows a die crack from the rim through the first four stars, which identifies it as a late die state.
Despite the problems, it sold for $42,300.
Keep reading this Market Analysis:
1909-O Indian Head $5 from only year New Orleans Mint struck them
Connect with Coin World:
Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 2 PM
Designs reviewed for 2021 dollar featuring Christa McAuliffe
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 7 PM
ANA suspends 2020 World's Fair of Money and PNG Day canceled
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 2 PM
Market Analysis: 1914-S Indian Head eagle is rare in top grades